Nick Nurse Unhappy With Team’s Offense: Will Sixers Continue to Struggle With Joel Embiid and Paul George Injured?

Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When the 76ers announced they’d signed Paul George, fans of the franchise rejoiced. A third superstar was just what they needed to get their team over their playoff hump, suffering second-round eliminations. Analysts and media personalities immediately began picturing a new challenger to the Celtics in the East.

However, the reality is much harsher, as the 76ers endure a horrible start to the season. Joel Embiid’s injury has caused the NBA world to express anger after he announced that he wouldn’t play back-to-backs. George hyper-extended his knee in preseason and will be missing from action for a while. Last year’s MIP Tyrese Maxey has looked alone on the floor, fighting to get wins. The Sixers have lost both games to start the season.

Head Coach Nick Nurse cuts a frustrated figure, both on the court and in post-game pressers. His team hasn’t been able to do anything right, and the 76ers head coach can’t seem to figure out why. Some film sessions have helped, however, but after the loss to the Raptors, he had this to say.

“They outplayed us. A little faster, a little better execution wise… We showed a little frustration earlier again, I’m not sure why.”

Philly had early foul trouble with their starting big Andre Drummond, which led to a constant string of substitutions to ensure he didn’t foul out. This constant change meant the team never really settled into their rhythm.

Nurse also added, “I think our offensive execution was really poor, and our defensive execution was average at best,” indicating that the 76ers haven’t been able to get many positives from their first two games.

Of course, his words do carry harsh truth for the players. Maxey has been the standout for them, averaging 24.5 points in the first two games, but his shooting splits leave a lot to be desired. He’s shooting 29.6% from the field, and 19% from beyond the arc. For a man who made an All-Star team last season, these numbers are horrible.

To his credit, he’s taken responsibility as the main guy with Embiid and George missing. As the starting point guard, he knows that the offense flows with him, and in a locker room interview after the game, he said,

“It starts with me. I got to play better. If I play better, then we’ll play better.”

This was an admirable sentiment from the 23-year-old. But he’s looking a bit overwhelmed amidst his two teammates’ injuries. It is simply unfair to blame Maxey for the 76ers’ rough start thus far.

What are the 76ers missing?

The 76ers are missing George and Embiid. The pair’s offensive prowess, coupled with their defensive threat, is a huge absence for the City of Brotherly Love.

Embiid was the league’s leading scorer last season with 34.7 ppg over 39 games played. But didn’t qualify for official stats due to the games he missed. The star big man was a lock for MVP, having even scored 70 points in a game against the Spurs. However, an untimely injury ended his case and sidelined Embiid for an extended period. The team is definitely missing his paint dominance and ability to draw in defenders.

George had nothing special in terms of points scored, but he was a solid two-way presence. He led the Clippers in playoff scoring, and in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, the offense flowed through him. George’s three-point shooting was his biggest weapon, and the 76ers needed his maturity in their locker room.

With two of their star players injured, the 76ers’ roster has had a tough time. Maxey and his teammates are drawing more defensive attention with PG and Embiid out, making shot quality a real issue. They are finding it difficult to take shots with the heightened defensive attention.

His teammates have found the situation difficult as well, but Kelly Oubre Jr. has shined. He has shot 48.6% from the field so far and has had some good outings.

Nick Nurse has to find a solution to the 76ers’ offensive woes quickly or risk a further slide. Joel Embiid and Paul George missing time to start the season has spelled disaster for the team so far. But with only two games in the books, Nurse and Maxey can steer the ship in right direction.