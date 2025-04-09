Nick Wright Indirectly Blames Russell Westbrook for Nuggets Firing Head Coach, Brings Up Past Mishaps

Only a day has passed since the Nuggets shockingly fired head coach Michael Malone. The news stunned the NBA, considering Malone led Denver to an NBA championship in 2023. Ownership has yet to provide solid reasons for dismissing the winningest coach in franchise history. NBA analyst Nick Wright points the blame at Russell Westbrook. He brings up past mishaps to support his case.

Malone spent the past 10 seasons as the head coach of the Nuggets. He took over the team in the midst of a rebuild and led Denver to the postseason in the 2018-19 season. From that point on, they elevated into perennial title contenders when healthy.

Denver was well on their way to competing for another championship. They currently hold a 47-32 record with three games remaining. The Nuggets’ decision to release Malone ties the NBA record for the latest-season head coach firing in league history.

People are pointing their fingers in many different directions to justify Malone’s dismissal. Wright took to Fox Sports’ First Things First to lay responsibility on the Nuggets’ backup point guard.

“Where Russ goes, guys usually lose their jobs,” Wright said.

Wright is vividly referencing Westbrook’s tenure with the Lakers, which led to Frank Vogel’s firing, and his time with the Thunder, when head coach Scott Brooks lost his job.

No reports confirm Wright’s suspicion, but it raises significant questions about the Nuggets and their future.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst gave more insight into why the Nuggets parted ways with Michael Malone.

Nuggets didn’t see eye-to-eye with Malone for some time

Believe it or not, the Nuggets have intended to part ways with Malone for a while. Windhorst joined ESPN’s Get Up to reveal there were some serious problems within the organization behind the scenes.

“Some winning this season is masking some problems,” Windhorst said. “It seems to me the ownership didn’t want Michael Malone to wiggle out of this by having a good postseason run.”

Windhorst reveals Nuggets governor Josh Kroenke has been lookin to fire Malone for some time. There were points in the season where the team nearly headed in that direction but team success disrupted it. They wanted to get behind this matter before a potential deep postseason run made their decision more difficult.

Firing a head coach a few games before the playoffs is not common whatsoever. Time will tell whether the Nuggets made the right decision or one that negatively affects the franchise going forward.