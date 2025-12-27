Chiefs Superfan Nick Wright Says Broncos Fans Should Feel “Embarrassed” About Their Win vs. KC on Christmas

There were plenty of people who expected the Denver Broncos to take a big step this season. But a jump to a 13-3 record, a division title, and the No. 1 seed in the AFC was a lot to ask. Yet, after a 20-13 win over the Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, that’s exactly what the team delivered for their fans. Well, almost.

Advertisement

The Broncos have clinched a playoff spot, but the division and top seed aren’t secured yet. FS1’s Nick Wright, a notorious Chiefs superfan, says Broncos fans shouldn’t be celebrating just yet.

After all, they just barely beat a team quarterbacked by practice-squad extraordinaire Chris Oladokun. When asked how Broncos fans should feel after the tight win, Wright said, “embarrassed.” He’s sticking to his guns on this one.

“Denver ain’t got it. I’ve been dancing around this all year,” Wright said during a segment on First Thing First.

“I obviously did not believe the Broncos could be nearly as good as they are going into the year. I have been proven dead wrong on that. And I am now giving myself the chance to be dead wrong about the same team with basically the same take twice in one year. A rarely done feat. But I owe the audience honesty,” he added.

Wright went on to explain why he still has doubts about the Broncos, even though they have the best record in football. Namely, despite winning most of their games, the Broncos have trailed late against some of the league’s worst teams.

Wright went through some of these close calls for Denver this season, and there really have been some ugly moments that Bo Nix and the Broncos have had to battle through.

“They’re down to the Jets with five minutes left. They’re down three scores to the Giants with 10 minutes left. They’re tied with the Raiders in the final moments of the third quarter. They go to overtime with Washington. And they’re tied with what’s left of the Chiefs with a minute-fifty left,” Wright noted.

.@getnickwright says Broncos fans should feel embarrassed about their win vs. Chiefs: “Denver ain’t got it.” pic.twitter.com/yayMgOnyEn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 26, 2025

Based on that analysis, Wright doesn’t believe that Denver will be able to play three elite games in a row to complete a Super Bowl-winning playoff run.

Naturally, Broncos fans on Twitter did not appreciate the take.

“Yes, we’re gonna listen to the guy who is literally always wrong. Please save it,” joked one fan.

“Interesting take. When the Chiefs were winning close games last season, it was a good sign of being clutch and making the little plays that matter. He is biased, of cours,e and watched his beloved team get swept by a team he thought would stink going into this season,” reminded one Broncos fan with a good memory.

“For a team that was supposed to finish in last place, as Nick Wrong predicted, the only one who should be embarrassed is him,” added another.

Another fan simply shared Wright’s preseason predictions for the AFC West, which could not have been more wrong. FS1’s hot take artist had the Chiefs winning the division, the Raiders finishing second and making the postseason, and the Chargers and Broncos (who are fighting for the division title in real life) finishing in the bottom two.

You can’t get ’em all right, right Wright?