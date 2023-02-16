Nick Wright, Who Blew Threw His $50K on ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ Once Questioned LeBron James’ Financial Acumen

LeBron James may not be the richest man on the planet, but we don’t imagine he is too far away from it either. After all the man is worth $1 billion already. And given his time in the NBA still hasn’t ended, and how smart he is with his money, that number is likely to grow very quickly.

However, not everything can be solely about money.

When the King signed a 2-year, $97.1 million deal with the Lakers, everyone was left completely confused. After all, the man was clear he wanted to win more championships. And as most know, the Purple and Gold aren’t exactly one of the better teams in the NBA right now.

At the time, many were left looking for answers. And it appears that Nick Wright attempted to give them just that… while being pretty darn confused himself.

Nick Wright Tried to find answers as to why LeBron James signed the 2-year extension

Nick Wright has been one of the most high-profile fans of LeBron James for the better part of a decade.

If Skip Bayless is the greatest hater of the King to ever live, Wright is likely his most dangerous arch-enemy. Heck, if they were to ever face off, their battle would be one for the ages. It may even turn out to be more enticing than the GOAT debate.

But, despite all his love for the Lakers man, even he couldn’t quite justify what was going on with James’ extension.

LeBron James has indeed said that he’d like to own an NBA team, so perhaps Wright isn’t far off there.

But if he were to get injured and be forced to retire, we don’t think the man would have much to worry about.

He is worth a whopping $1 billion after all.

Nick Wright Once Won ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’, only to blow all his money

Given the person he is on television, many guessed that Nick Wright only plays a character on television.

He may be an obnoxious and slightly abrasive man on-screen. But in real life, he is likely the complete opposite of that… right?

Well, as it turns out, absolutely not. And acting as proof of that, are the contents of his recent tweet from 2020 below.

True story: I won 50K on Who Wants to be a Millionaire at 23… I paid off none of my *own* debt… but I certainly helped the casinos in KC pay down their mortgages & likely a few “aspiring actresses” pay down their car notes. So that kind of counts. https://t.co/NItHF3zmS6 — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 21, 2020

For those who didn’t understand where his money went, he meant he spent it all on str*p clubs, and at the casino.

Beyond obnoxious, but undeniably hilarious.

