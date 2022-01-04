“It hit me hard when nobody really wanted me besides the Los Angeles Lakers” – Malik Monk speaks out about what fuels him everyday to give it his all on the court

Malik Monk is currently showing the league they made a mistake not trying to pursue him – The Los Angeles Lakers are happy no one else didn’t try for him

In the four seasons at Charlotte, Malik Monk was a decent role player – nothing else. He had a few highlights with the team though, because of his athleticism. The most prominent highlight of him though was getting smacked on the head by Michael Jordan. He slowly got better season by season across the board, but Charlotte did not see him worthy to get an extension on his rookie contract.

Many teams would have done well with a player like Monk on their books – he provides that raw athleticism and a certain vigor when he is on the court. Imagine Dennis Smith Jr. but a little more all-rounded. It wasn’t really the case when it came to the end of his contract though, the Lakers signing him as a free agent. While he did bits in Charlotte, they decided to pass on him. While he could have forgiven Charlotte for moving on, he could not get over the fact that nobody else wanted him too.

Both the Lakers and Monk should be happy they met each other, because currently Malik is playing much better than Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook – he is playing as the second option on the roster behind LeBron James. “I just put fuel in my tank, man, until I got time to play and prove that I belong” Malik said. He’s definitely right since he’s been balling out.

Malik Monk is turning into one of the better players on the Lakers roster: He’s been averaging 20 points a game in the past 5 games.

Monk on the Lakers roster just works – he is quickly becoming the polished article. Wily at the post, and taking good shots around the court, he can be an all-around threat. Get the man a ball, and it will most definitely be ending up at the bottom of the basket.

While LeBron is out on a run of his own, Malik was going on one of his own. 20 points a game on an average, while shooting a career-high 42% from 3. He’s also shooting a 100% from the free-throw line, which is probably astonishing considering how terrible the roster collectively has been from the line.

The Lakers have been 3-2 in that time, and they finally seem to be getting something of a run going. They play the Sacramento Kings next, and it could very well be a three-game streak. Bron at the center, Malik Monk scoring at ease means that a mini-run could be on the cards. Monk deserves every bit of praise he is getting right now. He is out there to prove everybody and MJ wrong.

