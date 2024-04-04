Nikola Jokic Gets Back on the Injury Report vs the Clippers After 42-Point Outing Against Victor Wembanyama

With just six games left in their schedule, the Denver Nuggets look to end the season with a bang. Currently, at the second spot in the Western Conference, the Nuggets will be on the road to face a star-studded Los Angeles Clippers team for their next game. It’s an exciting matchup with big names going against each other, but fans are concerned about whether they’ll get to see Nikola Jokic in action.

As per the official injury report, the Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as ‘Probable’ for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight due to inflammation in his left hip and right wrist.

In their last game, the Joker went off for a 42-point performance against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. As per Statmuse, he paired those 42 points with 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal for the game to help the Nuggets edge past the Spurs with a 110-105 win. But now the point of concern is the availability of Denver’s leading scorer against a team loaded with star players.

Jokic has been averaging staggering numbers with 26.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists, per game with a whopping 64.6 true shooting percentage; something his team could use in their upcoming matchup.

The Nuggets have also listed Jamal Murray’s status as ‘Questionable’ and Aaron Gordon’s availability as ‘Probable’ for the matchup against the Clippers. If all three players miss the game, the Nuggets will play without three of their top five scorers. And to play without your star players against the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers squad might not fare well for them.

Will fans see Nikola Jokic in action tonight?

The Los Angeles Clippers have a 47-28 overall season record, placing them in the fourth spot in the Western Conference. While they may be a few games behind the Nuggets, the Clippers are another team that has been on a roll this season. Until this season, it seemed the Clippers could not shake off the injury bug as the team constantly dealt with nagging injuries to their star players. However, that hasn’t been the case this year.

While the addition of James Harden was criticized early on during the season, the trio of Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard has been in absolute sync sharing the ball and complementing one another on the floor. Now the million-dollar question is, will Nikola Jokic suit up for the Nuggets for their Clippers game tonight?