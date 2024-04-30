Guy Kinnings Pledges To Preserve The Ryder Cup’s Legacy Amid Golf’s Turbulent Landscape

The 2023 Ryder Cup tournament garnered immense love and worldwide recognition for being a successful event in Rome. Guy Kinnings, who took over as the new DP World Tour CEO earlier this month, now expressed his eagerness to see the Ryder Cup competition continue to excel in the future. This comes after the European team was recently honored with the Team of the Year title at the prestigious Fevo Sport Industry Awards.

In light of this, Kinnings was questioned about his concerns that the Ryder Cup might be affected if it failed to include the top players from both tours, given that LIV golfers are currently experiencing problems with their rankings and eligibility to compete in the biennial event.

To this, the DP World Tour CEO said (via The Scotsman):

“I’m the least impartial person when it comes to talking about the Ryder Cup.”

Additionally, Kinnings continued by discussing last year’s European victory at the prestigious tournament. Describing it as the best and most brilliant event.

“I think it reminded all of us what golf can look like at its very best and it was brilliant. At a time when we were talking too much about money, which isn’t what we want in golf, to see those players do what they did, for each other, for their country, for the continent, it was just wonderful.”

He further added that he is currently focused on protecting the Ryder Cup and elevating every aspect of the competition to make it even better.

“For me, all I want to do is make sure, as one of the many things we do, is protect the Ryder Cup. To be custodians of an event as good as that, which isn’t just important for golf but is important for sport in itself, is something you’ve got to take very seriously and so, absolutely, I want to make sure we elevate everything – make the tour better, and we are, make the Ryder Cup better.”

It is worth mentioning that, Guy Kinnings has also previously offered suggestions on how LIV players, including World Number 5 Jon Rahm, could be allowed to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Guy Kinnings Is Open To Jon Rahm Qualifying For The Ryder Cup 2025

Kinnings discussed the prospect of LIV golfers participating in the Ryder Cup, including Jon Rahm’s qualification for Bethpage next year. Firstly, addressing potential misunderstandings regarding qualification for the 2023 event, he clarified: (via Marca):

“If we look at the eligibility criteria for 2023. I think there has been a slight misunderstanding. The reality is that, under the current system, if a player is European and is a member of the DP World Tour and complies with the current rules, he is eligible.”

Kinnings elaborated specifically on Rahm’s eligibility, noting that he has the option to either accept economic or sporting sanctions and face the penalties to secure a spot in the 2025 Ryder Cup or qualify by fulfilling a suspension requirement.

“It is likely that Jon will have to serve a suspension. And if he does, he will be eligible to play in the next Ryder Cup. He doesn’t actually have to play in a subsequent DP World Tour event to serve that suspension. He would be suspended from an event even if he’s not going to participate.”

Considering these facts, fans may expect Jon Rahm to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup. However, only time will decide how things eventually fall into place.