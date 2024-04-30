‘I Was Just Mentally Exhausted’: Paige Spiranac To Embrace a Renewed Golf Journey Following A Challenging Past

Paige Spiranac couldn’t mentally handle the stress of her failure as a professional golfer. And the critical commentary she received after missing the cut at the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, almost tore her apart in a post-match conference. As a result, she gave up professional golf in 2016 focusing on her mental health. But of late, the golfer is willing to make a comeback to the sport.

On her Twitter handle, the golf influencer posted about how she previously judged herself based on scores and those judgments ended up emotionally draining her. But now she’s trying to come back to the sport with a newfound passion.

“I mentally couldn’t handle playing golf and especially keeping score. I equated my score to my self worth. I know it sounds silly but competitive golf really beat me up emotionally. But I’ve found that passion again! I’ve started tracking my scores and grinding on my game. I’ll keep you posted here on my journey!”

Spiranac concluded the post with a picture of hers at the Austin Country Club, where she shot 73 that day. This isn’t the first time that Paige Spiranac has opened up about her exhausting past in golf. The golf diva reflected on the same in a 2023 episode of her podcast, ‘Playing A Round With Paige Renee’

“I did one year of playing golf professionally and I was just mentally exhausted. In golf, you fail more than you succeed and I was doing that in the public eye. Everyone was telling me, ‘You should quit. You should give up. You’re not good,’”

She continued to talk about how these aspects broke her down completely. But she never went back to playing on the professional circuit. Finally, in 2024, Spiranac has vowed to make a comeback and her fans have perceived her decision in a positive light.

Fans Support Paige Spiranac In Her Newly Found Golf Spirit

As the golf goddess posted her story of trauma on social media and shared how she struggled through the phase to finally return to the greens, the golf community showered her with their full support.

Thus, it’s evident that Spiranac has the support of her fans who can not wait to witness the 31-year-old playing professionally again. Paige Spiranac played for the Cactus Tour after she turned professional and couldn’t qualify for the LPGA Tour. So, it is to see if she can enter the LPGA Tour this time as she makes her comeback.