Nikola Jokic Joins 39-Year-Old LeBron James on Rare Stat List

Nikola Jokic has officially entered rarified air. This past 2024–25 season, the Joker joined LeBron James on an exclusive list that highlights both scoring and playmaking greatness. That is not to say the league isn’t packed with talent, but these two seem to be in a category of their own.

Neither Jokic nor LeBron managed to win the championship or reach the Finals, but on an individual level, they were performing at the highest level possible. Jokic, for one, had been in MVP conversations all year long, and if the Nuggets had a better record, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have had to wait at least another year before claiming the award.

Looking at the numbers, Jokic and James became the only two players in NBA history to average at least 25 points and 8 assists while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point line in a single season. Those are elite numbers to sustain over an 82-game stretch, even if they missed a few games here and there.

It’s crazy to think how balanced Jokic’s game has become. Most big men dominate inside or stretch the floor, but Jokic does both while running an entire offense through his hands.

The Serbian is the Nuggets’ top scorer and their best passer, often making it look way too easy. It’s also fun to see a big man at times run the 1 position, which is very rare in the NBA. Sure, that job is officially Jamal Murray’s, but how often will you see him running the rock up the court over Jokic?

What’s funny is that Jokic has been flirting with this kind of season for years. Back in 2020–21, he came close but shot just under 40 percent from three. He still won MVP that year, which shows how insane his overall impact was. Even when he misses the mark statistically, he is still rewriting how we view modern centers.

The only players in NBA History to average: @statmuse 25+ PPG

8+ APG

50+ FG%

40+ 3PT% In a season. LeBron did this in Year 21. pic.twitter.com/EZSdHl429p — BronMuse (@BronMuse) October 8, 2025

In 2022-23, he nearly did it again. His playmaking numbers were right there, and his field goal percentage was sky-high. But his three-point shot cooled off a bit that year, landing closer to 38 percent. Still, you could tell he was right on the edge of something special.

At this point, comparing Jokic to guards or bigs doesn’t even make sense. He is a system unto himself, the kind of player who bends the rules of what is possible. LeBron was the only one to do this before, and that says everything about the level Jokic has reached. He is proving once again that greatness comes in all shapes, sizes, and speeds.

Jokic’s Serbian friend talks about his greatness

It’s not just the media and fans gassing Jokic up. He’s truly an all-timer we’re seeing casually make history. About his game and why it’s unique, his teammate from the Serbian national team, Bogdan Bogdanovic gave an honest assessment.

The Clippers star told EuroHoops in an interview that Jokic’s conditioning is one of a kind. “I think everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game,” Bogdanovic said. “But what is really making him special, I think it’s his basketball shape for his size. The ability to run and his conditioning.”

It’s hard not to agree with Bogdanovic on that one. Jokic’s mix of skill, smarts, and stamina is something we just don’t see often, especially from someone who stands 6’11” and weighs over 280 pounds. Every season, he finds a new way to make the game look effortless while still breaking records in the process. If he keeps this up, we might have to stop comparing him to LeBron and start creating a new category just for Jokic.