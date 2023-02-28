“I Hate When Shaquille O’Neal And NBA on TNT Do This”: Charles Barkley Once Revealed His Biggest Pet Peeve

Charles Barkley is easily one of the funniest players in basketball history. The man knows how to take a joke and knows how to make one. Something that has translated to his work as an analyst on Inside the NBA. However, there are things that do not put a smile on Sir Charles’ face.

For example, it was revealed on Conan, that the Hall of Famer has one major pet peeve. One that involves the entire crew of Inside the NBA, including Shaquille O’Neal. That pet peeve is spontaneous drumming.

Charles Barkley hates when Shaquille O’Neal and the Inside the NBA crew start drumming spontaneously

There is no single human being that does not get annoyed by something or the other. It may be the sound of chewing, it may be texting at the dinner table, or it could even be the way someone walks. Everybody has a pet peeve.

Well, for Charles Barkley, that pet peeve is when his colleagues, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew start an “impromptu drumline”. Chuck revealed his distaste for it on an episode of Conan, where he was visibly frustrated as soon as the drumming began.

Sir Charles explains that it annoys him, as he is on set to talk basketball and to help people enjoy the sport. Not beating on drums and making spontaneous tunes.

That being said, he has no right to complain. After all, the former MVP and 11-time All-Star is a master of annoying his crew mates, especially Shaquille O’Neal.

Sir Charles has mastered the art of annoying Shaquille O’Neal

Drumming may be all it takes to annoy Charles Barkley. But, Sir Charles is more than enough to infuriate Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Aristotle has lost his cool on several occasions, to the point where things nearly got physical. Safe to say that the Round Mound of Rebound is a master at poking the bear that is Shaq.

He may complain all he wants about the “sick beats” that the crew spontaneously comes up with. But, it’s safe to say that there are times when the crew is “sick” of Charles.

