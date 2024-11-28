Lonzo Ball Hints at a New Ball Family Reality Show While on Angel Reese’s Podcast

Lonzo Ball and his younger brother, LiAngelo, have been in the basketball spotlight since their early high school days. Now comfortable with his lifestyle with the bright NBA lights shining on him, Lonzo told WNBA star Angel Reese on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, that he didn’t always enjoy the flashy lifestyle.

He spoke about the Ball family’s reality TV endeavor, Ball in the Family, describing how the constant cameras around him from a young age made him uncomfortable at first. But then he got more used to them.

“I think the show helped us do the podcast now. Early on, I didn’t like it, it was definitely a shock for me in my daily life, just someone following you around. I wasn’t too cool with that… I think I was a little shy back then. I think I’m more outspoken now. I think that helped me get to the place I’m at now,” Lonzo told Reese.

LiAngelo echoed Lonzo’s sentiment. While he was once annoyed by the constant filming, he became more comfortable as he grew up and accepted the production for what it was.

“When I was younger, I’m not gonna lie, I hated that sh*t. I hated it, I’m like damn, move. But when I got older, when you get older you’re like ‘forget it’. You just gonna do whatever, I was just being me at that point. I’m like, the camera’s gonna be here, so,” LiAngelo added.

Reese then prompted the brothers to share if they would return to the reality spotlight nearly four years after their final episode aired. Lonzo grinned and shared that the family’s next big project is already in the works.

“We actually got something in the works… it might pop off, we’ll see,” Ball said.

The Ball brothers already have a podcast of their own running, TheWAEShow, which has produced weekly episodes since last March, but it seems Lonzo and LiAngelo may be eager to take their stardom to the next step.

They certainly did in their previous stint with reality TV.

The Ball family’s last reality show ran was a success

If Lonzo and his family do decide to make a new reality show, they certainly wouldn’t be strangers to the world of reality television. The family’s previous reality endeavor, Ball in the Family, showed the behind-the-scenes life of the Ball brothers and their immediate and extended family.

The show ran for quite a while too, going for 116 episodes over 6 seasons from August 2017 to December 2022. Ball in the Family was produced in Los Angeles, California, and contains footage from the brothers’ high school days in Chino Hills, California, and LaMelo’s stint playing in Lithuania.