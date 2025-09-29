Nikola Jokic Shuts Down Rumors of 2027 Summer Move, Reassures Nuggets Fans of His Future

When the Denver Nuggets offered Nikola Jokic the option to sign a contract extension, the outcome seemed like a foregone conclusion. Surprisingly, Jokic chose not to sign his name along that dotted line. That decision led to many fans scrambling at the possibility of the three-time MVP finding a new home. Thankfully, Jokic put those rumors to rest.

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic has never given the impression that he would ever leave the Denver Nuggets. However, after the Luka Doncic trade, nothing is certain in the NBA anymore. The best way for people to be confident in Jokic’s commitment to the team is with a long-term contract.

The Nuggets offered Jokic a three-year, $200 million extension this offseason. That would’ve resulted in the Serbian star receiving $66.6 million annually. The majority of NBA players would agree to that sum of money in a heartbeat, but Jokic decided otherwise.

Shortly after his decision, rumblings of a few rival teams’ interest in Jokic began to rise to the surface. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were eyeing Jokic, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, as free agent targets for the summer of 2027.

Denver isn’t a large market that has the resources to compete with an organization like the Lakers. Regardless, the Nuggets won’t have to worry about Jokic’s commitment anytime soon.

“I think those contract extensions come as a reward,” Jokic said during the Nuggets’ media day. “My plan is to be with the Nuggets forever.”

Those words must’ve sounded like an angel upon the ears of those in the Nuggets organization. The consensus belief around the NBA is that Jokic is the best player in the world. No amount of star power would be able to replace what Jokic does for this franchise.

Of course, Jokic’s words have to be taken with a grain of salt. Countless players have proclaimed their desire to stay with a team, just to leave shortly after. Kyrie Irving’s incident with the Boston Celtics is a perfect example.

Jokic’s situation is quite different in comparison. He has achieved what all NBA players work toward, which is winning an NBA championship. All of the personal achievements imaginable, Jokic has in his collection. The incentive to play in a bigger market for more recognition doesn’t quite align with the seven-time All-Star’s desires.

It seems that Jokic will sign a contract extension at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. That decision will be the more financially savvy choice, since Jokic will earn more money with the increase in the salary cap. So don’t worry, Nuggets fans, Jokic isn’t going anywhere.