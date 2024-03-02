mobile app bar

Nikola Jokic Stats vs Lakers; How Does the 2x MVP Fare Against LeBron James and Co.

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Feb 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have emerged as one of the most formidable contenders in the Western Conference over the past two years. Last season, Jokic led the Nuggets to an impressive title run, defeating the mighty Western Conference giants, the Los Angeles Lakers, on their way to the NBA Finals. The Nuggets will face the Lakers again tonight at Crypto.com Arena in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals. In the wake of this stellar clash, fans might wonder how Nikola Jokic has fared against the LA side throughout his career.

According to Stat Muse, Jokic has faced the Lakers 26 times in his career, where he has averaged 19.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Furthermore, the Serbian superstar has hit 52.4% from the field against the Lakers in his career, including 31.6% from beyond the arc. Besides this, Jokic has also rejected 20 shots versus the Lakers, averaging 0.8 blocks in his 26 games. In terms of steals, the Joker has 34 in his bag against the Lakeshow, averaging 1.3 per game.

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old has a 15-11 record facing the Lakers and has helped the Nuggets grab a win in both of their last two games against the Purple and Gold side this season. As the Nuggets and the Lakers line up for their third game this season, it would be interesting to see what a clash between Bron and Jokic looks like at the business end of the season.

How has Nikola Jokic fared this season?

Since winning his first NBA ring last season, Jokic’s popularity has skyrocketed beyond comprehension. The two-time MVP has exceeded all expectations this year, averaging 25.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field. Furthermore, Jokic has been leading the MVP race while facing stiff competition from players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he continues dominating the rest of the season the same way, he might very well bag his third MVP.

The Denver Nuggets hold a 41-19 record in the league and are looking to be playoff contenders for the top seed ahead of the postseason. They have a five-game winning streak and are playing spectacular basketball, having won seven of their last ten games. It would be quite interesting to see Denver emerge as the top team from the Western Conference once again as Nikola Jokic plays one of his best seasons so far in the league.

