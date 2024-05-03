“About to Burp That Baby”: Nikola Jokic’s Matchup vs Rudy Gobert Hyped by Gilbert Arenas’ Co-Host

After the decapitation of King James in the first round, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have put doubt in the minds of NBA fans and analysts alike as to who the rightful heir to the NBA is in this era. As of now, congratulations should be in order, as Nikola Jokic stands the likeliest to take home this year’s MVP award, as he emerges as the frontrunner for the third straight time in the last four years. While the Nuggets make preparations for the crowning, the Timberwolves will look to trash the momentous occasion as they face off against the defending champs in the second round of this year’s NBA playoffs.

Advertisement

As the Timberwolves look to avenge last year’s defeat, former NBA player Kenyon Martin doesn’t see how the ‘hopeful’ Timberwolves can pull off such a feat. The reasoning behind Martin’s claim is simple: Rudy Gobert can’t guard Jokic. Appearing on the popular hoop Podcast, Gils Arena, the Denver legend went in on the upcoming matchup between Gobert and Jokic.

“He [Nikola Jokic] got another baby this series; he was about to burp that baby too. Another 7’2, 7’3 baby… He murders Rudy Gobert on the ball.”

The former All-Star Power Forward does have validity to his somewhat exaggerated take. In the four regular-season matchups between the two teams this year, Jokic absolutely decimated Gobert and Towns, as he averaged 33.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 58.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from 3 [according to Statmuse]. It’s also important to note that KAT sat during three of the four regular-season contests, leaving Gobert as the Joker’s main victim all season long.

It’s clear from the numbers that Gobert shouldn’t be the primary defender on Jokic, and even Gilbert Arenas seems to agree. The 42-year-old instead suggested that Towns guard Jokic for the upcoming matchup, with Gobert acting as the help-side defender. While ‘Agent Zero’ might have a point, it’s hard to imagine that the 7’1 Frenchman accepts Gilbert’s conditions, as the league’s potential Defensive Player of the Year is definitely looking to avenge his regular season humiliation.

The time Nikola Jokic humbled the prideful Frenchman

Looking at the upcoming matchup between Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic, some NBA Pundits are claiming a different outcome is fated this time around. A big argument in Gobert’s favor is the fact that he seems to be far more mobile than he has ever been, being able to put up a lot more of a fight when switching to a perimeter player.

That said, while the arguments in favor of Rudy are undoubtedly true, the history books don’t favor the Frenchman, regardless of his form. Even Jokic’s teammate Jamal Murray seems to agree with the stats, as the Denver guard even recounted a hilarious encounter between the 2021 DPOY and the same year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, while sitting down with ESPN.

” Joker’s got 47 right at this point, right against Gobert. He catches the ball on the block and they’re trying to send like half help; trust in the double team, right? And Gobert goes, ‘No, I got him, I got him.’ Jokic has the ball and he goes, ‘Brother I have 47.’ I was like, ‘Oh, you’re a savage brother.’”

Hopefully, this time around the Stifle Tower can pose a real defensive threat to Jokic. After all, the outcome of this contest could very well decide this year’s Championship as the two best teams from the West face off in what has a chance to become this year’s most-watched playoff series.