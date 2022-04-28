Basketball

“Nikola Jokic, Thank you for making me better”: Draymond Green has a special message for The Joker as Warriors eliminate Nuggets

"Nikola Jokic, Thank you for making me better": Draymond Green has a special message for The Joker as Warriors eliminate Nuggets
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Will Aaron Finch play today against Delhi: Will Pat Cummins play tonight's IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?
Next Article
Patch 4.08 VALORANT: Sova Nerf, Fade introduced, Neon changes, 5 stack updates and more
NBA Latest Post
"The next king JAMES": NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James reposting Bronny James' highlights from the NIKE EYBL
“The next king JAMES”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James reposting Bronny James’ highlights from the NIKE EYBL

LeBron James might need to step aside as his son Bronny is adding more weapons…