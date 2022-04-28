“Stephen Curry will pass Magic Johnson as Best Point Guard?? Nah, Not Happening”: Shannon Sharpe shuts down Dubs stans as they go overboard in celebrating Warriors series victory

The Warriors finally did what they do the best, get a dub, Stephen Curry leads them to yet another playoffs series win.

Playing their first Playoffs series after the 2019 Finals, it didn’t take the Warriors more than 5 games to get back on winning terms again. With a 102-98 victory in Game 5, they defeated Nikola Jokic and Co 4-1 on Wednesday and advanced to the Western Conference Semi-finals.

Their chances of winning the championship were certainly looking like going down with the dying talk about them being the favorites as the Phoenix Suns finished the season with by far the best record in the league.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were unable to stay fit with Draymond Green and Curry taking turns and missing several games in the last two months. And Golden State was struggling to get wins even against small losing teams. But as soon as the Playoffs started all the talk of them not being a contender anymore died quickly.

And their biggest concern – The Chef’s dip in form in the latter part of the season, went flying out of the window as he found his usual self to lead their way to this series victory against the Nuggets. With that, the internet started going crazy with its hype train.

NBA Twitter explodes as the Warriors win their first playoffs series in 3 years, says Stephen Curry will be the GOAT point guard over Magic Johnson if he leads them to win it all

The 2x MVP came back to his electrifying self this series averaging 28 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and over 1.5 steals a game to torch up the Nuggets’ defense in 5 games, averaging just 30 minutes a game.

And NBA Twitter got excited and announced that Curry will be the GOAT point guard over Magic Johnson if he leads the Warriors to a title this season.

If the warriors somehow win it all this year, Steph will pass magic Johnson as the best point guard ever. — Juano (@GrindHardJuann) April 28, 2022

Hall of Fame NFL player and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe was quick to put a stop to that absurdity.

In his 12+2 years of NBA career, Magic had 9 Finals appearances in, won 5 of them whilst being a 3 finals MVP to go along with his 3 regular season MVPs. The point genius could play all positions at his size but chose to play point guard because he liked playmaking more than anything else.

Curry, meanwhile, is a scoring first point guard which is a hybrid between One and Two guards, putting him in the same conversation with Magic is not fair for both of them. Steph is and will always be the GOAT shooter, but he’s never taking over the best point guards. Not even the top-3s.

