Nikola Jokic’s “Magic Johnson-Esque” Pass Leaves Former Maverick Stunned, Still Backs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Win MVP

Two nights ago, Nikola Jokic delivered a pass that will be played in highlight reels until the end of time. The Serbian superstar’s viral play has been the talk of the basketball world, with legends, analysts, and fans attempting to break down its beauty. Now Chandler Parsons joins the party by weighing in on The Joker’s greatness, but in doing so, also selects a different name to be this year’s league MVP.

Parsons covered the miraculous assist, which was completed by Aaron Gordon, on the latest edition of the Run It Back program. “The dime last night, point guards don’t make that pass,” stated the former player. “It’s unbelievable the vision that he has and the versatility.”

Parsons then compared Jokic’s passing to Los Angeles Laker legend Magic Johnson, who also spoke about the jaw-dropping moment.

“This is a 7-footer doing an off-the-dribble spin move no-look over-the-shoulder Magic-Johnson-esque pass,” Parsons stated. The 36-year-old broadcaster claimed that Jokic was the one player he wished he could share the court with if he were still competing.

However, he later mentioned that regardless of how great The Joker has been this year, he still predicts that the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take home the MVP honor.

“Credit to SGA, not to knock him, he deserves it. He’s on the best team, he’s had an unbelievable year,” he stated. “This is the best season ever to not win MVP,” he added about the Serbian’s year.

Parsons later commended the reigning MVP’s ability to get everyone on his team involved, on top of creating offense. It’s clear that he sees Jokic as the best player in the league, as most fans of ball would.

Nikola Jokic vs SGA has been one of the closest MVP races in NBA history

Several NBA insiders have predicted that Alexander will be the MVP of the 2024-2025 season — and for good reason. SGA is averaging 32.9 points per game and has helped the Thunder reach a record of 61-12, which is the best in the league.

But you can never count out The Joker. The Nuggets superstar recently made history by recording the first-ever 30-20-20 triple-double just this month.

He’s AVERAGING 29 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists every game and has the 2023 champions in third place in the West. Voters might be tempted to lean on the newness of SGA, but no one would be surprised if Nikola’s name made headlines for the fourth time in five years.

Only time will tell.