Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Update on GSW Shooter’s Availability in Preseason Finale

Klay Thompson is expected to be reintegrated into the Warriors lineup, having missed the entire preseason as a precautionary measure!

Since his return to the franchise, Klay Thompson has played an integral role in guiding the team to their fourth NBA championship in the span of eight years.

With the 32-year-old, having sat out the entire preseason so far, it has now been reaffirmed that Thompson will make his season debut against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Steve Kerr has stated, however, that the team will inculcate Thompson slowly, but steadily.

Klay Thompson hasn’t been an injury-prone player throughout his career. Yet, his two-plus year-long layoff, really put things into perspective for the Warriors, who would rather not risk the veteran guard.

Klay Thompson’s return for the Golden State Warriors!

With Klay Thompson returning, the expected line-up is meant to include Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney. Jordan Poole is set to return to the bench.

It goes without saying, that Klay Thompson’s position within the Golden State Warriors’ history is well-established and solidified. A future ‘Hall of Famer’ that transcended the game of basketball, along with his backcourt mate, and fellow ‘Splash Brother’, Stephen Curry.

With the roster set to kick off their campaign against the Los Angeles Lakers, the expectation surrounding the team would be the dissension between Poole and Green would cool down. However, best to not keep your hopes up high.

The Golden State Warriors paradox!

Draymond Green is a pivotal member of the Warriors dynasty. What does not appear in the stat sheet, is more than made up for, by the productivity, and energy he brings to the floor.

With that being said, what has been considered his greatest strength so far, in terms of being an emotional and aggressive individual, may soon be the root cause of the disruption of the franchise’s future.

The elephant in the room has been addressed by the organization already, with the hierarchy fining Draymond Green an undisclosed amount, for punching Jordan Poole in practice last week. However, Green wasn’t suspended for his repulsive actions.

