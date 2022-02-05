“Nikola Vucevic channels his inner Michael Jordan against the Pacers!”: The Chicago big man becomes first Bulls player since MJ to have 35 points, 15 rebounds & 3 blocks in a single game with monster night in win over Caris LeVert and Co

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has an exceptional game in win over the Pacers, ending with a season-high 36 points along with 17 rebounds.

With the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso in the summer, the Bulls were all set to make a playoff push. This resulted in their All-Star center Nikola Vucevic taking a backseat to let the guards dominate for the first few months of the season.

However, with the Bulls plagued with injuries, Vucevic is showing everyone what he is capable of and why he is a 2x All-Star. To put things into perspective, the 31-year-old is averaging 25.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over the last 5 games.

But his most recent game against the Pacers put him in an elite club including one Michael Jordan, which got social media buzzing.

Nikola Vucevic has a Michael Jordan-type game in win over Indiana Pacers.

Nikola Vucevic was absolutely unstoppable in the win over the Pacers, dominating on both ends of the floor. The 2x All-Star had a season-high 36 points on an efficient 76 FG% while grabbing 17 boards and having 3 blocks.

His monster game allowed him to become the first Bull since Michael Jordan to have a 35/15/ 3 block game, which was quickly pointed out by many.

The Bulls front office with certainly be happy with Vucevic’s recent impressive displays. With Chicago having a huge rebounding problem, his 17 rebound night is certainly a welcome sight for Bulls nation, who will be hoping he can keep this level of output once the stars for Chicago return.

While Vucevic is having a down season in terms of numbers, we’re sure he will gladly trade the lower averages for the wins that he hasn’t had so far in his career.

The Chicago Bulls currently sit as the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record. They are all set to face the 76ers and Suns over the next few days, where they hope Nikola Vucevic will turn up and have another Michael Jordan-esque night.

