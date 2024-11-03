“NIL Money Is on Its Way”: Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Has Card Declined While Purchasing Alexander Wang Sweater

Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, watch the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen compete against the McEachern Indians in a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Luthern Crusaders defeated Westminster Academy earlier in the day. Credit: © Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kiyan Anthony is reaping the fruits of the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals that have opened modes of earning big money for athletes even before hitting the professional scene. Soon, the 17-year-old will have massive purchasing power without being dependent upon his parents Carmelo and LaLa Anthony.

The four-star recruit was reminded of his NIL money during a trip to Japan in July with his mother, his uncle Christian Vasquez, and his cousin Mekai Vasquez.

On the latest episode of his Overtime series ‘The Evolution: Kiyan Anthony Season 2.0′ which covered their trip in the vlog form, Anthony was left disappointed when he couldn’t purchase an Anthony Wang sweater because his credit card was declined.

The vlog’s dramatic representation shows the 6ft 5 guard lamenting that he couldn’t buy the sweater with his credit card. He told his cousin, “My card declined yesterday, bro. I tried to buy an Alexander Wang sweater bro.“

Later in the vlog, Anthony picked up a mini-bag and fantasized about putting some cash in one of the pockets. However, Mekai brought to his attention that his credit card had been declined a day before. As the dramatic representation with the violin music kicked in again, Anthony reminded everyone about his NIL earnings.

He said, “Nah it was, I told y’all, that NIL money, it’s on the way. Coming soon y’all”

Kiyan’s words will come to fruition soon. He laid a solid foundation for becoming a millionaire before hitting the NBA scene. As per ON3, his current NIL valuation is $1.1 million, and he is ranked #56 in the NIL 100 list while being #11 among the high-schoolers.



Anthony’s NIL deals

Kiyan Anthony currently has four major NIL deals. In September 2023, he signed with One Way Clothing, PSD Underwear, and NERF. On October 23rd, he landed a deal with the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. He’s started to make big moves before finishing high school.

His NIL valuation will only expand from here, and it could influence his decision to stay for more than one year in college. During an appearance on Unapologetically Angel pod, Kiyan Anthony said,

“I feel like one and done happens, it happens but if it’s like an opportunity to stay, where I could stay two years and then go to the league like that could happen too. Obviously, now with NIL and everything still gonna get paid. You’re still making money in college or you’re in the league so”

Kiyan Anthony can indeed afford another year in college. An NBA rookie contract would pay him around the same amount or even less compared to his NIL value in a couple of years. As of now, fans are keenly waiting for November 15, when he is expected to announce which college he will attend next year for his pre-NBA development.