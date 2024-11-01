Kiyan Anthony Speaks Out About One-and-Done in College and How NIL Has Affected That Decision

Elite high school prospects spending a year in college and then declaring for the NBA draft has been common practice for nearly two decades. However, the NCAA allowing student-athletes to sign Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals has made it more lucrative for some players to stay in college for longer than a year. No top-level basketball prospect has exercised this option yet, but Kiyan Anthony is open to the idea.

Advertisement

During an appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel pod, the 17-year-old revealed he was mulling spending two years in college before declaring for the NBA draft. The Chicago Sky star said she expected him to declare for the 2026 NBA draft. However, Anthony claimed he could delay his entry into the draft to 2027. Explaining why, he said,

“I feel like one and done happens, it happens but if it’s like an opportunity to stay, where I could stay two years and then go to the league like that could happen too. Obviously, now with NIL and everything still gonna get paid. You’re still making money in college or you’re in the league so.”

Anthony’s decision will depend upon whether he feels ready to take the next step and declare for the draft. While he has improved as a shot-creator at the tail-end of his high school career, his rebounding, playmaking, and defense are a work in progress. Thus, he may stay in college for at least two years to polish his skills. It could be a smart option considering he doesn’t need to worry about money.

Kiyan Anthony’s NIL deals

Per On3, the 17-year-old has four major NIL contracts. In September 2023, he inked deals with apparel brands One Way Clothing, and PSD Underwear, and toy brand Nerf. In October 2023, he also inked a deal with Kobe Bryant’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Thanks to these deals, his NIL value is projected to be around $1.1 million. Per On3, he is #56 in NIL valuation and #11 among high school athletes. Anthony is a senior and has yet to decide which program he will join in 2025.

His brand value will continue to skyrocket over the coming months and during his time in college basketball, provided he continues to develop at the same rate he has over the past few years.