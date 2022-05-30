“No.45 Michael Jordan ain’t the same as No.23!”: When Nick Anderson trash talked Bulls legend post-game only to regret it the next game

No one trash talks Michael Jordan, that is a fact. The Chicago Bulls legend always remembers and Nick Anderson learned this the hard way!

In 1995, the Chicago Bulls welcomed back Michael Jordan to the NBA. The six-time champion made his return after an 18-month hiatus where he switched the court for the baseball diamond.

Jordan had made the switch to baseball after his father had died. MJ’s father was a huge baseball fan and the Hall of Famer decided he would honor his memory by taking up the sport.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Michael in baseball, and he announced his return to the NBA with two simple words, “I’m back!”.

However, this time, Jordan decided to wear his baseball jersey number, No.45 instead of his legendary No.23. Under the pretense that he did not wear the same jersey that his father last saw him perform in.

Nick Anderson tried to trash talk Michael Jordan after he switched jerseys only to regret it

Despite making his return, MJ wasn’t in shape to play basketball. Especially considering he spent his 18-month hiatus following a baseball training regiment.

As such, when the Bulls came face-to-face with the Orlando Magic in the 95′ Playoffs Jordan was a shadow of his former self. He had an abysmal performance, scoring 19 points on 8-of-22 shooting.

This would prompt Nick Anderson to trash talk The GOAT post-game. He stated that No.45 does not explode as No.23 used to, in reference to a game-defining steal he had on Jordan

27 YEARS AGO TODAY

Anderson would later regret his actions, as MJ would come back dawning No. 23, scoring 38 points in Game 2. The Magic would still go on to win the series, but Jordan got his revenge a year later, sweeping them in the Eastern Conference Finals.