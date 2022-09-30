“No. 8 Has Something No. 24 Will Never Have”: Kobe Bryant Roasted Himself While Talking About What Number His Statue Should Wear

Kobe Bryant had 2 hall of fame careers – only right there be a debate about which statue to build for him.

No. 8 and No. 24 were both simultaneously retired by the Lakers. A gesture that isn’t surprising, given how important both those numbers were to the Los Angeles Lakers. Few players have had the impact that Kobe has had in two ways, let alone for the same team.

A statue alongside fellow teammate and living legend Shaquille O’Neal is imminent, but not sure when. Six years after his retirement and 1.5 years after his hall of fame induction, there is still no news on a statue. One thing is for sure – whichever moment they choose to idolize in bronze, the fans will never forget.

When asked about which one he would prefer, 8 or 24, he started in typical Mamba fashion. He rattled off a few quips about why he liked 24. How 24 went through many more challenges and liked the difficulties that came with the situation. And then he answered in a way nobody expected from him.

Kobe Bryant knew when to be funny, and when to be the Black Mamba

Kobe gave an answer only he could give: He said Number 8 had something over 24 – the ability to grow hair. The ability, to grow hair. Nobody, not even Chris Rock would have come up with that line. Get that man a statue soon, and not just that one Oscar award he won for his short film.

Kobe was known to be a joker when there was no pressure – he pulled pranks that was subtle, but great. From pranking a cameraman to pulling one of the best 2k commericals, Kobe had his finger in a lot of fun things in life.

Kobe knew the limits of his demeanor – he decided when to be the tough guy, and when to relax. When he was playing, he knew his goals, and fashioned his personality around that. Getting his boundaries right was the best thing for him. Kobe Bryant was a joker, on his terms.

