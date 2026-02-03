mobile app bar

“No Comment”: Kawhi Leonard Echoes Ty Lue’s Sentiment Amid James Harden-Clippers Debacle

Somin Bhattacharjee
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) watch the game against the Utah Jazz from the bench during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome.

Just when the Los Angeles Clippers’ 25/26 season was getting back on track, James Harden told them he wanted to leave. He’s been out of games due to ‘personal reasons,’ and the whole organization has been left speechless, including the Head Coach and the best player.

Although the news came out of thin air, behind the scenes, there were tensions between Harden and the Clippers. He wanted a two-year $80 million deal, which the Clippers refused. They didn’t want to give the 36-year-old a guaranteed contract beyond 2027.

Ty Lue appeared visibly downbeat after the Clippers’ loss to the 76ers yesterday. When he was asked about Harden, all he could say were nice things. And soon, Kawhi Leonard followed suit.

“He means a lot. He means a lot to our team. You’ve seen it the last three years,” Lue said to the media. “Who wouldn’t wanna have James Harden?”

The team reportedly set to sign Harden is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are believed to be in advanced negotiations that would see Darius Garland travel to California instead. It’s a questionable move, according to many, but for Leonard, it means the loss of someone he had built fairly decent on-court chemistry with.

When Leonard was asked about the Harden-Clippers debacle, he tried to be as diplomatic as possible. “I have no comment on it. I respect his decision, or whoever’s decision it is. That’s it. He’s still going to be my boy. I trust the front office.”

Harden has been averaging 26 points per game this season, and his overall playmaking has, in many occasions, carried the Clippers to victory. Now, the burden falls on Leonard’s shoulders again. Cleveland meanwhile, is set to gain one of the best guards in the NBA over the last two decades. Their aim? Go for the crown.

