Damian Lillard’s Barber Snubs $176,265,152 Superstar’s Haircut in Airport Lobby For Private Jet Sighting on Runway

Damian Lillard’s decision to leave the Portland Trail Blazers has put the NBA on high alert. Wherever he goes, Lillard has the potential of changing the landscape of the league. A number of teams have been linked with the $176,265,152 superstar, including the Miami Heat. However, updates have been slow and scarce, with Lillard seemingly enjoying his time off. Recently, Bleacher Report shared a picture taken by his barber, while ClutchPoints shared the video on Twitter. Lillard apparently had a haircut in the private airport lobby. However, his barber seemed more intent on capturing a beautiful private jet on the runway.

A similarly hilarious incident took place during an Instagram live session. Damian Lillard was talking to fans when some asked him to show off his “Glock.” The comments were made in reference to Ja Morant’s gun-slinging controversy. Regardless, Lillard seems to have a bit of a knack for being trolled on social media.

Damian Lillard’s barber snubs him for private jet on the runway

Lillard chose the private airport lobby as the venue for the haircut. He brought his own barber, who prepped the area and put out a chair for him.

The 33-year-old was done with the cut, following which the barber decided to take a video. However, he stayed on Lillard for only a couple of seconds and left him still wearing the chair cloth.

Lillard’s barber then walked out of the lobby, and out towards the actual runway. Viewers can see a private jet in the corner. There is little doubt that Lillard getting a haircut at the Airport’s private lobby was undoubtedly a power move. A number of fans seemed to agree. One claimed that they could see he made $50 million every year:

On Bleacher Report’s Instagram post, another claimed that it wasn’t just about championships. Others claimed that he was simply getting ready with his private jet to go to Miami:

“Dame winning in life! Not all about rings!”

While other fans thought that Lillard got snubbed by his barber.

Damian Lillard inching toward Miami Heat in a grueling saga?

Lillard had made it clear in time that he wants to leave the Trail Blazers. However, the franchise has responded by holding out in a bid to maximize the returns.

Lillard’s desire to move to the Heat is well-known. However, he has recently been warned by the NBA to not make public comments about the same, according to the Mirror.

It is no secret that several NBA teams would snap at the opportunity to sign him. While the Trail Blazers have promised to honor his wishes of a move, they have so far been unwilling to especially facilitate a trade to the Heat.