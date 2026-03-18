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Draymond Green to Adam Silver: Move the Memphis Grizzlies to the East

Nickeem Khan
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Draymond Green (L), Adam Silver (R)

This past week, ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that the league’s board of governors will hold a vote regarding potential expansion teams. After years of speculation, it finally seems the NBA is moving forward with this. Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has one simple request of commissioner Adam Silver if the league is indeed expanding.

It has been nearly 22 years since the Charlotte Bobcats joined the league’s ranks, becoming the 30th franchise. It had resulted in a relocation between the Seattle SuperSonics and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time. However, if this expansion goes as planned, the NBA have their eyes set on two teams, which could complicate matters.

On Monday morning, Shams reported that Las Vegas and Seattle are the two markets expected to receive specific consideration in the upcoming vote, which will take place on March 24 and 25. Bids for these franchises, if approved, will be within the $7 to $10 billion range.


Seattle and Las Vegas would be great markets for an NBA team, but they are both on the West Coast. There would be a clear imbalance between Western and Eastern Conference teams. Fortunately, Draymond Green has a solution for NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Adam, let them just do us all a favor and take the team to Nashville. No harm, no foul—no relocation fee. It’s a swap. See that arena? You ain’t gotta pay the relocation fee,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.


The Memphis Grizzlies have notoriously been a Western Conference team, although they are geographically on the East Coast. Tennessee is a neighbouring state to Georgia, which is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. It doesn’t quite make sense that the Grizzlies are in the West aside from logistics.

Memphis wouldn’t be the only team transferring conferences in this hypothetical. The Minnesota Timberwolves are also teetering more on the East and would finally get their transition if these two expansion teams joined the NBA.

Of course, nothing is set in stone; we will have to wait until the vote is cast. Nevertheless, this is extremely exciting news regarding the growth of the NBA.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Media. Nickeem has over five years of experience in the sports media industry with hands-on experience as a journalist among other roles, including media accreditation for the CEBL, NBA G-League's Raptors 905, and CBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. When he isn't writing articles, he serves as a member of the Toronto Raptors' Game Presentation Crew.

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