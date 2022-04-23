“No disrespect to Chris Paul but Devin Booker’s loss gives Pelicans the two best players on the court”: Draymond Green believes age will be a barrier for CP3

Warriors forward Draymond Green believes Devin Booker’s injury will significantly hurt Phoenix’s chances, adding the Pelicans now had the two best players on the court.

Injuries continue to haunt the Suns come playoff time, with Devin Booker at the receiving end this time. The Suns superstar, who went nuclear in the first half of Game Two against the Pelicans, would suffer a hamstring injury in the 3rd quarter, resulting in him missing playoff action for the next two-three weeks.

Devin Booker at the half: 31 PTS

12-18 FG

7-10 3P That baby gave him superpowers. pic.twitter.com/2lFj4e9v9l — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2022

D-Book’s injury would result in the Pelicans stealing one on the road, with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum leading the way. Suns guard Chris Paul, who had a great game in the season opener, struggled from the field in Game Two but had 14-assists.

With the series tied 1-1 and Game Three in New Orleans, things look scary for Monty Williams and his men. The Suns were top contenders for the chip, having the most successful regular season in franchise history. However, many believe that a title is next to impossible without the services of Booker.

Also read: “Chris Paul will be 3-1 down when they return home!”: Skip Bayless makes BOLD prediction on Suns vs Pelicans series after game 2

During a segment of his podcast, Draymond Green addressed D-Book’s injury. The former DPOY termed the injury as a big loss for Phoenix, adding the Pelicans now had the two best players on the court.

Draymond Green means no disrespect to Chris Paul.

With Booker out with an injury, the Pelicans can upset the Suns. Though the Phoenix team has one of the greatest point guards in CP3, age doesn’t seem to be on his side that was visible in Game Two. The above notion is something Green resonated with too.

The Warriors forward went one step further, claiming the Pelicans now had the two best players in the series. Though he didn’t take any names, we assume Dray meant Ingram and McCollum. The three-time champion specified that he meant no disrespect to Paul, saying the following.

“That is a big loss for Phoenix. That loss gives New Orleans the two best players on the court, which is hard to overcome. Now, no disrespect to CP, CP’s 37, I don’t personally think CP is going to give you all of that for 48 straight minutes at this age, he can give it to you in stretches, but to carry the load for 48 straight minutes game after game… that is a very tough thing to do. So we know, CPs capable but that’s very very hard to do.”

(14:00 mark)

Green further added how the veteran guard would need to play at both ends of the court. Calling it unfortunate, Dray added how injuries are a regular part of playoffs, and that’s the hand Phoenix was dealt.

Also read: “Bob Cousy played against plumbers and firemen, Chris Paul is greater!”: JJ Redick gets fed up with the disrespect being hurled towards Suns guard

It’s disheartening to see the Suns having injury woes once again come playoff time, having already beared the brunt of Paul’s shoulder injury in last year’s playoffs.