“Chris Paul will be 3-1 down when they return home!”: Skip Bayless makes BOLD prediction on Suns vs Pelicans series after game 2

Skip Bayless makes a bold prediction about Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns after Devin Booker goes down with a severe hamstring injury

The Phoenix Suns aren’t in the best position right now, are they?

First off, you have Devin Booker’s terrible hamstring injury, which is slated to keep him out for about 2-3 weeks, effectively ending any involvement in this series, or even potentially these playoffs.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @WindhorstESPN reports: https://t.co/qVtopVU3Ld — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

And arguably more importantly here, with the series now at 1 a piece and Pelicans winning game 2, all the winds are now blowing against Phoenix as the two teams head for New Orleans.

With all this possibly on his mind, Skip Bayless recently spoke on how the series has been so far. And while doing so, the man-made a helluva prediction on the series that you’re going to want to hear.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless announces that Chris Paul and the Suns will lose the next two games against the Pelicans

Will it ever be Chris Paul’s time?

Last season, the team definitely looked impressive enough. But, this season, they looked like a completely different beast, setting the stage for a potential title run. However, with the aforementioned factors falling through for them… well, it all gave away for Skip Bayless to say this.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“I’m sorry to say to Chris Paul, but I’m afraid you’re going to go home down 3-1. This New Orleans team has arrived right before your very eyes.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/3DjhUh5QWE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 21, 2022

Yikes!

We won’t lie. As outlandish as that may sound at first, it could actually happen.

Still, guess we won’t find out until the time comes.

