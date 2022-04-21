Basketball

“Chris Paul will be 3-1 down when they return home!”: Skip Bayless makes BOLD prediction on Suns vs Pelicans series after game 2

"Chris Paul will be 3-1 down when they return home!": Skip Bayless makes BOLD prediction on Suns vs Pelicans series after Game 2
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I know where to get size 19 shoes, got over 2000 of them’: When Shaq bought a teenager 10 pairs of shoes from shoe salesman Bruce Teilhabe
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Chris Paul will be 3-1 down when they return home!": Skip Bayless makes BOLD prediction on Suns vs Pelicans series after Game 2
“Chris Paul will be 3-1 down when they return home!”: Skip Bayless makes BOLD prediction on Suns vs Pelicans series after game 2

Skip Bayless makes a bold prediction about Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns after Devin…