“No Kyrie Irving, a struggling James Harden? No worries, Kevin Durant handled business!”: Skip Bayless praises the Nets’ MVP front-runner for his performance against the Timberwolves

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless can’t stop praising Kevin Durant as he nails the dagger to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets secured their 16th win for the season tonight. After a hard-fought contest, the Nets emerged victorious 110-105 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the game, both teams had chances to create separation, but could never capitalize. The Wolves were up 11 at a point, and the Nets by 7. The game had 26 lead changes and 10 tied scores.

Kevin Durant had to take the charge and step up for the team. KD rose to the occasion and scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished 6 assists. 9 out of his 30 points came in the 4th quarter, including the game-winning dagger.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson is itching to make his comeback!”: Warriors sharpshooter seen shooting in full uniform ahead of game against Chris Paul and the Suns

Patty Mills scored 23 points, and James Harden scored 20 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished 9 assists. On the other hand, the Wolves, without Karl Anthony-Towns, had six players score in double digits to make the game a close one.

Skip Bayless makes yet another bid for Kevin Durant as the MVP

Kevin Durant has been vital to the Brooklyn Nets so far. Averaging a league-high 28.6 points for the season, KD has been performing on the high level we’re used to seeing him. Without Kyrie Irving and a struggling James Harden, KD has picked the slack.

After the game tonight, Skip Bayless did not waste any time going on Twitter and heaping praises for the MVP candidate.

Kevin Durant, at it again in Brooklyn, 30 points including the late clutch dagger. He’s the MVP. No Kyrie. Harden continues to struggle. Nets still have the best record in the East. #BestPlayerOnThePlanet — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 4, 2021

Also Read: “Blazers should immediately trade Damian Lillard to Philadelphia but not for Ben Simmons”: NBA analyst has interesting take following the Neil Olshey firing

The Nets suit up again tomorrow night as they prepare to face DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls. Hopefully KD starts getting some help soon, or the 2x Finals MVP would start burning out after playing these many minutes on a nightly basis.