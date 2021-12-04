“Klay Thompson is itching to make his comeback!”: Warriors sharpshooter seen shooting in full uniform ahead of game against Chris Paul and the Suns

Klay Thompson takes to the court in full uniform prior to the Warriors-Suns game to get a few reps in as he inches closer and closer to a return.

The Golden State Warriors are getting closer and closer to getting their sharpshooting guard in Klay Thompson back from a near 3 year hiatus from NBA basketball. Even without Thompson in the lineup, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the Warriors have held it down for San Francisco, boasting an impressive 18-3 record.

It’s quite obvious that Klay Thompson has worked day and night to get back on the court as healthy as possible, with numerous workout videos of his surfacing over the past 6 months or so. Several Warriors personnel have commented on Klay’s vigor and overall enthusiasm to get back out on the court.

“That had me excited, seeing him playing like that,” said Draymond Green upon viewing his film from his scrimmages with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Steve Kerr has said that Klay has seen a ‘pretty drastic’ improvement in his conditioning, endurance, and overall strength throughout his rehab.

Klay Thompson seen shooting in full uniform.

The Golden State Warriors will host the number one team in the league, the Phoenix Suns, for the second time this week. Chris Paul and company gutted out a solid victory over the Dubs a couple days ago with Devin Booker heading to the locker room with a left hamstring injury.

With two hours left before Warriors-Suns tips off on ESPN, Klay Thompson was seen on the court in full uniform (headband and everything) shooting lights out from his usual spots on the floor. It’s quite apparent that the sharpshooting guard is itching to get back onto NBA hardwood for meaningful games.

Klay getting up shots in FULL UNIFORM before the Warriors Suns game tonight 🔥 We need this man back.

This isn’t the first time he’s done this too as he’s indulged in full uniform practices on several occasions during this ‘22 season

It.’s tough guarding Steph Curry off the ball with the amount of screens the Warriors set up to get him open. Imagining Klay Thompson in this offense feels borderline nightmarish for opposing defenses.