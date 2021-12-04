“Blazers should immediately trade Damian Lillard to Philadelphia but not for Ben Simmons”: NBA analyst has interesting take following the Neil Olshey firing

Bobby Marks believes the Portland Trailblazers should trade Damian Lillard to the Sixers following Neil Olshey’s dismissal.

Only one remains within the Portland Trailblazers organization out of the three who joined the organization in 2012. Chris McGowan stepped down about a month ago, Neil Olshey has been fired, and now only Damian Lillard is left of what ushered in a new era for the Blazers in the early 2010s.

For those not in the know, Neil Olshey, the head of basketball operations and President of the Portland Trailblazers, has been under investigation for workplace misconduct for about a month now. Many theorized that the allegations weren’t substantial and that the Blazers front office conducted the investigation to have an excuse to let go of Olshey.

Currently, there isn’t a lick of information pertaining to this sudden firing, as Jason Quick reported Jody Allen had no comment for him as she was surrounded by Blazers security.

Amidst this all, of the 3, Damian Lillard stands alone in his stand to bring PDX any semblance of postseason success. Bobby Marks has other ideas for how he could be useful to the Blazers.

Bobby Marks believes the Blazers should trade Damian Lillard.

ESPN’s resident salary expert, Bobby Marks, broke down the Neil Olshey-Blazers fiasco and claimed that Portland should look into trading Damian Lillard he even went as far as to say that they should not wait until the trade deadline in early February and would be best suited to start ‘putting out feelers’ from now.

“The first team I would call would be Philadelphia [for Dame] and I’m not calling Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. I’m calling them for players like Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, that’s what I’m looking for as far as a type of deal when it regards Lillard,” said Marks.

Now, getting talent like Thybulle and Maxey; players who have the potential to be All-Stars and DPOYs in this league one day, would be quite beneficial for a Blazers rebuild.

However, it would make absolutely no sense for the Philadelphia 76ers to not use their number 1 trade piece (Ben Simmons) in a trade for Damian Lillard. Depleting your roster to get Dame on board while still having to deal with an uncommitted Ben Simmons would not make sense for Philly in terms of realistically gutting it out for a championship.