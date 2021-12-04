Basketball

“Blazers should immediately trade Damian Lillard to Philadelphia but not for Ben Simmons”: NBA analyst has interesting take following the Neil Olshey firing

“Blazers should immediately trade Damian Lillard to Philadelphia but not for Ben Simmons”: NBA analyst has interesting take following the Neil Olshey firing
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“He’s vital" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner highlights the significance of Sergio Perez in the fight versus Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton
Next Article
BBL 2021-22 schedule and fixtures: Full list of Big Bash League 11 fixtures
NBA Latest Post
“Klay Thompson is itching to make his comeback!”: Warriors sharpshooter seen shooting in full uniform ahead of game against Chris Paul and the Suns
“Klay Thompson is itching to make his comeback!”: Warriors sharpshooter seen shooting in full uniform ahead of game against Chris Paul and the Suns

Klay Thompson takes to the court in full uniform prior to the Warriors-Suns game to…