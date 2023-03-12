“No More Sports Cars For Me”: How a $215,000 Lamborghini Almost Got Shaquille O’Neal Killed

Shaquille O’Neal is quite a massive man. To be more specific here, he stands at an astounding 7’1”, massive even by the insanely high standards of the NBA. And of course, that gives you a certain number of advantages. For example, you’d have a bit of an advantage in sports such as basketball.

However, there are some disadvantages as well. And for Shaquille O’Neal, arguably the most troubling one has been the fact that fitting into supercars has become beyond impossible. But of course, the Big Diesel isn’t one of those people to give up that easily. So, he decided to make some hefty modifications to one after buying it. And what happened next stopped him from ever buying supercars again.

Shaquille O’Neal was almost in a car crash due to nothing but a wet spot on the road

Wet spots on the road can be a bit perilous for drivers, but they don’t often cause crashes so bad, it can threaten the driver’s life. However, when Shaquille O’Neal decided to take two Lamborghinis, mash them together, and create his own massive supercar, that’s exactly what happened. Here is what the man had to say on the event.

“My favorite car now is that Corvette Z106. Well, I can’t fit, and I won’t ever fit. So, we’re riding by a junkyard one day. I see a salvaged Lamborghini. So, I said, ‘I’mma just get it!’. My guys are looking at me like I’m crazy. So we tried to stretch it. It didn’t work. So then I bought a used Lamborghini, right? Cut it in half, took pieces from this, super glued it together, and it worked fabulously. Everything was good until one night, I’m coming over hill, and I see a wet spot. I’m like ‘I’m just going to go over it. I go into a 360, and then to a 720… and then, there’s an 18-wheeler coming. But I got enough time to get into my ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ mode. I put it in reverse, and I got off, I was like ‘You know what? No more sports cars for me.’”

Quite the experience here, to say the absolute least. Now, from further research, it was found that this car was likely a modified version of the Lamborghini Spyder, which costs about $215,000 prior to taxes.

If such a high-end car is slipping on wet spots as badly as this did, maybe it shouldn’t be just Shaquille O’Neal who is done with supercars. Maybe everyone else in the world should be too. But hey, at least the Lakers legend was able to learn a valuable lesson from the whole thing. And of course, more than anything else, we couldn’t be happier the man came out of it unscathed.

