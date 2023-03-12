Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Wizards? 76ers Release Injury Report for MVP Candidate

Joel Embiid is the man of the moment, after hitting a clutch bucket, fans want to know if he is playing vs the Wizards tonight. The 76ers are looking for crucial wins, more importantly, their big man is looking to win the MVP award.

And the good news is, his last few stretches of games have helped make his case even stronger. Joel has taken matters into his own hands. Since the NBA has not been pushing his agenda, he has decided to play out of his mind.

JOEL EMBIID CALLED GAME. SIXERS WIN IN PHILLY. pic.twitter.com/E6eD8iHr69 — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2023

But will he continue his form and play against the Washington Wizards?

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs the Washington Wizards? Philadelphia 76ers Release Injury Report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Joel Embiid is not listed for the game against the Wizards. In fact, no 76ers players are on the injury report. However, this is an update from the Blazers game.

No Sixers on injury report for tomorrow’s game vs Portland Trail Blazers. Looks like everyone’s healthy enough to play as of now. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) March 9, 2023

As there were no issues during the last game, it looks as though the status quo is unchanged.

Joel Embiid’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Joel Embiid has been on an absolute tear over the last few games. He is averaging 33.4 points per game to go with 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is leading the league in scoring, dethroning Luka Doncic, who is out with an injury.

On the MVP ladder, Joel has climbed to 2nd and continues a late push. He continues to score at will and is equally impressive on the defensive end. Along with his monstrous scoring, he is putting up 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Embiid might just snatch the MVP award from under us. Stay tuned to this space to find out.

