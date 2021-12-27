“No offense, but you don’t have to run that far!”: Tom Brady aimed swipes at NBA players’ training regimens with Draymond Green watching on The Shop

Tom Brady believes, at the core of his heart, that NBA players aren’t nearly as tough as NFL guys. His reason why is simple – NFL players have more ground to cover, more quantifiable work to do.

The NBA is the world’s best-paid sports league today – bar none. Its average annual salary trumps competition from the English Premier League and other footballing powerhouses.

Being in the NBA means being an elite athlete born with one-in-a-million genetics. You also need to put your 10,000 hours into basketball to make the NBA, but the results are way more skewed in favor of big men than for players at other positions.

For this reason, a lot of NBA stars may seem to be lumbering along on the court. In reality, they’re way quicker than you think they are. But Tom Brady, who’s seen all 4 major sports up close and personally, isn’t about to compare NFL players’ toughness to that of NBA players.

Also Read – My goodness Odell Beckham Jr! LeBron James congratulates his NFL friend and Rams wide receiver for an incredible touchdown reception.

Tom Brady takes swipes at how basketball players have it way easier than NFL players during play

Tom Brady was asked about how he keeps his body in shape for a gruelling NFL season. His response was simple – do the right things, and keep doing them lifelong:

“I wanted to play sports all the time, but my body hurt all the time. My right elbow hurt every time I threw the ball. So I started working with him and all the pain in that elbow went away.”

But what made the show interesting from that point onward was when he began comparing the physical exertions of an NFL game/practice session with NBA training sessions:

“These NBA guys get hurt all the time. And in my mind, I’m thinking ‘It’s so easy!’ I mean no offense, but you don’t have to run that far! There’s not a lot of contact. You’ve got nice, comfortable shoes on. It’s nice climate all the time!”

Also Read – Not Anthony Davis, I think the Lakers need to move on from Russell Westbrook! Retired NBA player believes trading the Brody is a necessity for LeBron James and co.