“No One Can Guard Him”: Chandler Parsons Claims Kevin Durant Can Dominate Every NBA Player in 1-on-1

Prateek Singh
Published

Dec 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) posts up against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Being recognized as one of the greatest one-on-one players is an honor only a few athletes have had. While opinion varies, similar to the GOAT debate, it is another great basketball discourse that excites the fans. On a recent episode of the Run It Back, the panel discussed it, and Chandler Parsons declared that Kevin Durant would come out victorious against everyone.

The question was who would be the best player in a one-on-one tournament. Parsons said that it wouldn’t matter whether the list is current or all-time as the answer will remain unchanged.

He said, “Kevin Durant. Now, all-time, size, length, defense, offense, no one can guard him.” KD certainly has the size advantage above most players because at 6’11, his listed height, he has fluidity in his movement. Parsons then brought up another great one-on-one player into the mix to further strengthen his claim.

He said, “He can guard Kyrie better than Kyrie can guard him.” When asked if he thinks KD can beat Kyrie Irving, Parsons stated that it shouldn’t even be a question. The former NBA star believes that if anyone can beat KD in a one-on-one matchup, they’ll have to be freakishly tall like Victor Wembanyama.

He said, “I mean, Kyrie is nasty but I would someone big and long like a Wemby…someone who is nasty like that.” Even though it was a small sample size, the poll under the show’s post also had KD winning with 62.5% over Kyrie, Wemby, and Kawhi Leonard, who was Lou Williams’ pick.

Kevin Durant is a smart choice for one-on-one matchups

For years, KD has been described as the ‘perfect basketball player.’ Many people believe that physically, there isn’t an athlete better built for the sport. He is tall, strong, and has great body control. KD is one of the best three-level scorers in the history of the league.

He is incredible with post-game, mid-range jumper, and 3-point shots, all rolled into one. He is also one of the most impactful offensive players in league history. The 36-year-old has been at the top of his game for 17 years. He has been featured on the lists prepared by several media outlets on the best one-on-one players.

On top of his excellent offensive game, Kevin Durant is a brilliant defender as well. Not only can he close out shooters on the perimeter, but also hold his own in the paint.

Picking KD for a one-on-one matchup from the current lot of players is a really smart choice as it almost guarantees a win before the game even starts.

