Basketball

“No shot is a bad shot for Stephen Curry”: Marcus Smart reasons why the Warriors MVP is the most unstoppable shooter he has ever guarded

“No shot is a bad shot for Stephen Curry”: Marcus Smart reasons why the Warriors MVP is the most unstoppable shooter he has ever guarded
Advait Jajodia

Previous Article
“At Davidson, we were students first and then athletes”: When Stephen Curry reminisced about his college days with the Wildcats
Next Article
"This is a big opportunity for Mac Jones": Bill Belichick Drops A Hint About Patriots Starting QB After Cam Newton Gets Suspended From Practicing
Latest NBA News
“No shot is a bad shot for Stephen Curry”: Marcus Smart reasons why the Warriors MVP is the most unstoppable shooter he has ever guarded
“No shot is a bad shot for Stephen Curry”: Marcus Smart reasons why the Warriors MVP is the most unstoppable shooter he has ever guarded

Marcus Smart is one of the best defenders in the league, yet he finds Stephen…