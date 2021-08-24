“No shot is a bad shot for Stephen Curry”: Marcus Smart reasons why the Warriors MVP is the most unstoppable shooter he has ever guarded

Marcus Smart is one of the best defenders in the league, yet he finds Stephen Curry to be one of the most unstoppable shooters he has ever faced. The Boston guard explains why the Warriors MVP is the “best shooter of all time”.

There is no denying Stephen Curry and his greatness. He is unarguably the best shooter the game has ever witnessed. Due to his impressive ability of consistently knocking down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, defenders guard him as soon as he crosses the halfcourt. Steph is great not only because of his on-court performances and accolades but also because of the way he has managed to transform how modern basketball is played.

Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

There is virtually no player in the league who has managed to completely limit Curry from going berserk offensively. And Marcus Smart, despite being a 2-time All-Defensive player, is just one of the many victims who has been lit up by The Baby-Faced Assassin on several instances during his career.

“Stephen Curry is fearless and the best shooter of all time”: Marcus Smart

Back in 2019, Smart sat down with “The Players’ Tribune” and called Chef Curry “the best shooter of all time”. Apart from giving such high compliments to the GSW icon, Marcus even explained what made Steph so unstoppable.

“There’s no such thing as a bad shot for Steph. He can hit from anywhere. He’s liable to shoot from half-court and hit it. And he doesn’t need a lot of space to get his shot off. He’s got a quick trigger. Even when you’re right up on him, that little inch of space you leave because you think you’re close enough? You’re not. He’ll still get his shot off.”

“So you have to deny him the ball. Stay connected to him at all times. Which is tough because when you play against Steph … bring your running shoes — it’s a track meet. It’s a true 48-minute game. The moment you relax, he’s got you. So every time we score the ball on our end, I’m immediately turning, like, Where’s Steph at! Because I know he’s leaking out, and his teammates are trying to get him the ball.”

“For me, I just try to use my size against Steph. He can create his own shot when he has the ball, but that’s not his game. He’s running around, coming off screens, trying to get open looks. So it’s my job to be physical with him — knock him off his cuts and get over every screen. If he’s driving to the basket, force him to my help and make him shoot over the bigs. Wear him down.”

“It’s all easier said than done. But if I can keep bumping him and getting him off his rhythm, make him uncomfortable and, like I said, deny him the ball, that’s when I have the advantage. Yeah, man. Steph is fearless. As close to unstoppable as any shooter I’ve ever guarded. And definitely the best shooter of all time.”

