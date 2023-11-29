“No Way I’m Watching More Basketball!”: Luka Doncic Hilariously Refuses to Review Game Footage to Rate Dirk Nowitzki

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks just capped off a massive victory against the Houston Rockets in their recent in-season tournament game. Preventing their opponents from clinching West Group B of the In-Season Tournament, the Mavs secured a 115-121 victory behind Luka Doncic’s 41 points.

The presence of franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki only made the victory sweeter. The 45-year-old was on with Bally Sports, working as the analyst announcer and calling the game in question.

As many expected, Luka Doncic was questioned about how he felt about Nowitzki’s performance on the mic during the match. Ribbing on his former veteran, much like he used to during his playing days, he responded with the following comment, as seen in ‘Oh no he didn’t’s X (Formerly Twitter) post.

“I don’t know [about the kind of job Dirk Nowitzki did tonight]. He didn’t talk much… [Upon being asked to watch the game back to here Dirk’s commentary] There’s no way I’m watching more basketball.”

Doncic is always going to be a tough crowd for Dirk Nowitzki. After all, with the two having a sort of sibling relationship, ribbing at every opportunity is only a prerequisite.

Dirk Nowitzki Started an MVP Chant for Luka Doncic in the Arena

Dirk Nowitzki may not have impressed Luka Doncic very much during the contest. However, to say that he had no impact on the crowd watching the match in person would be beyond false. With Doncic going off during the game, Nowitzki made sure to start an MVP chant when he went to the free-throw line on one occasion.

The legend would later be asked about how it felt like to be an announcer for the Dallas Mavericks, as seen in the X post by Bally Sports. In response, Nowitzki was told by his partner about all the things he got wrong.

He did hilariously try to justify himself at first. However, he eventually gave up before saying he enjoyed the whole experience.