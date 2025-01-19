“Nobody Believes That”: Stephen A. Smith Is Certain LeBron James Is Involved in Maverick Carter’s $5B Basketball League

Maverick Carter has been named as an advisor by a group of investors looking to raise $5 billion to form an international basketball league. The bold plan is for the league to compete with the modern NBA, a tall task even with the league’s struggling TV ratings. While Carter’s longtime friend, LeBron James, is reportedly not involved, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t think for a second that the face of basketball didn’t have any input regarding the proposed league.

Advertisement

When asked about his thoughts about the rival league, Stephen A. immediately blasted the idea that James isn’t involved. “Respectfully, nobody, and I mean nobody on the planet wants to hear that something doesn’t involve LeBron James,” the 57-year-old said on ESPN’s First Take.

Smith believes that it’s insane to think that the multi-faceted Maverick Carter, who is also LeBron’s business manager, would take on the monumental venture without the support of James. “I mean, this is one of the most asinine things that somebody could put out there,” Smith continued. “Nobody believes that.”

While he did underline how this was all speculation as he hasn’t spoken to anyone involved yet, Stephen A. did rattle off several reasons why LeBron would want to be involved in the league. With the King’s playing career coming to an end, Stephen A. knows the future Hall of Famer has long been planning his next move.

Stephen A. Smith speculated why LeBron would be involved in Carter’s league

Stephen A. continued to adamantly claim that LeBron was somehow involved in Mav Carter’s league, even if reports say otherwise. The longtime sports personality dove into two possibilities that first came to mind when he heard about the story.

First, Stephen A. mentioned how LeBron recognizes that he won’t be able to become an NBA owner at his current pace and is using his investment in the rival league to strongarm the NBA.

Smith believes the 40-year-old is showing the NBA what he is capable of on his own in order to convince the league to allow him to own a franchise. During last year’s In-Season Tournament, Stephen A. underlined how James had mentioned team ownership as a future goal for him. “LeBron would love to become the owner of an NBA team. He would love to bring a team to Las Vegas and be a part-owner,” Smith continued.

Unfounded speculation from an emotionally driven analyst like Stephen A. Smith is nothing new. However, the veteran sports journalist understands that LeBron is constantly looking for new endeavors, so it’s possible this isn’t Smith’s wildest theory.