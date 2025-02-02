LeBron James’ Business Partner Reacts to Kevin Love’s Meme Aimed At Jimmy Butler After Luka Doncic Trade

Before Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis took over the NBA’s headlines last night, Jimmy Butler’s expected trade was the topic of discussion on all news networks. His teammate Kevin Love made it even more entertaining with his near-daily Instagram posts trolling at the entire situation’s expense. After the Luka-AD trade was made public, right on cue, Love took to IG again, posting yet another video clip as a joke.

He captioned it “Jimmy getting Bernie on the line after the Luka+AD trade went down.” The video is a scene from the 2002 movie ‘Punch Drunk Love’ which features Adam Sandler and Phillip Seymour Hoffman yelling at each other.

While it’s just the latest in a long line of Love’s series of posts, this one elicited a reaction from a lot of people, including LeBron James’ business partner Maverick Carter. The businessman left two comments on the post, one just a string of laughing emojis, and the other saying, “Bernie fired up” referring to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.

Both Love and Carter seem to think that Bernie Lee will be working overtime after yesterday’s trade chaos to ensure his client gets the move he wants. With the Phoenix Suns the most likely destination for Butler, Lee will be reaching as far as he can to make sure Jimmy can find his desired trade and leave Miami as soon as possible.

Jimmy Butler will only grow more impatient

After a superstar of Luka Doncic’s caliber was traded 48 hours after the offer was reportedly made, Butler will surely be at the end of his tether. He’s been demanding a move from Miami for a month. It was the 2nd of January when Butler claimed he’d lost his joy for basketball, and he’d be unable to rediscover it in Miami.

Since then, he and Pat Riley have had the longest drawn-out standoff in recent memory. Both parties are more stubborn than the other, and Butler’s refusal to go to teams that seem to want him is just making things worse for him.

As of now, he’s been indefinitely suspended by the Heat, but with the trade deadline drawing closer, Bernie Lee only has a few days to get Jimmy Butler the move he wants before the window closes till the summer.