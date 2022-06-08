“Nobody cared for Kobe Bryant! Everybody hated the Mamba Mentality!”: Gilbert Arenas claims nobody in the NBA like the Lakers legend

Gilbert Arenas argues that while Kobe Bryant and his “Mamba Mentality” are celebrated today, this was not the case during his playing days.

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players of all time and an inspiration to most NBA fans and players. He is loved and respected by those who had the opportunity to see him play and win championships.

He won five NBA championships and was the NBA Finals MVP thrice. Bryant was again named NBA MVP in 2007-08.

Bryant’s death highlighted how many people he influenced with his tough play and competitive attitude, and his ‘Mamba mentality has become immortalized in NBA mythology.

However, according to Gilbert Arenas, Kobe Bryant was not well-liked in the NBA. In fact, the three-time All-Star stated that Bryant and his “Mamba Mentality” were “hated” by the rest of the league, at least until the conclusion of his career.

Gilbert Arenas claimed that no one liked Kobe Bryant or the Mamba Mentality

Bryant, like his idol Michael Jordan, was a tremendously competitive individual. It’s also no secret that Kobe, like Jordan, can be tough on his teammates at times.

Arenas recently appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast, where he discussed Kobe, among other things.

“When it comes to sports and teams, our natural instinct is to fit in and be liked. Greatness does not gain approval. Nobody cared for Kobe Bryant. It was amusing when everyone had a “Mamba Mentality.” Everyone despised the “Mamba Mentality.” You all despised him for being so self-centered. It’s all okay now.”

Gilbert Arenas is known for saying some outlandish things on occasion, but he’s not entirely incorrect here. It’s tough for teammates who aren’t mentally on the same level as the best of all time to manage the continual expectation and pressure placed on them.

Bryant will be remembered for his passion to win and his extraordinary skill, but there will also be instances that some of his teammates will remember with bitterness.