“LeBron James my cousin deserves justice for this tragedy!”: The King’s eerie silence grows louder as a teen is lynched near his iPromise school

LeBron James is awfully quiet over the last few days after a 17-year-old was beaten to death in the parking lot of his iPromise school.

A 17-year-old teen was beaten to death in the parking lot of the iPromise school in Akron, Ohio. As we are all aware, LeBron James is the patron behind the iPromise school.

We will keep the name of the deceased shrouded, however, it is important to note that nobody has spoken out about it. Not even LeBron James.

Police described the investigation as ‘fluid’ and the reason for the killing is listed as unknown. While LeBron tweeted out his respects, some believe that it simply isn’t enough. According to various Twitter users, LeBron should be more active, socially.

Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community! 💚👑 https://t.co/bpq5qsoNfO — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2022

Is LeBron James waiting for the police or is he just silent for a reason?

NBA Twitter has slowly been catching up to this news and users stand divided on this front. While LeBron has always been an active seeker of social justice, people are asking questions.

LeBron James, who has sought justice in all sorts of cases, has gone awfully quiet over the case of the teen who was beaten to death in the parking lot of his Akron I Promise school: https://t.co/AlJiWOCLbB — OutKick (@Outkick) June 7, 2022

Why hasn’t he spoken out? Why has the foundation not taken any steps? As some users pointed out, LeBron did tweet when he needed to.

They literally tweeted this after Lebron had already commented on the incident. Plus, we ALL know whoever did this will be caught and arrested. But they want Bron to do the police’s job because he’s spoken out forcefully on police brutality against black people. https://t.co/mNlsUXSGGt — Jheri Juice (@FlexualChocolat) June 7, 2022

The victim’s relative replies and demands accountability!

He has an active and powerful voice in the modern media and when it comes to speaking out, LeBron does it often. Do you Remember the ‘shut up and dribble’ fiasco?

The victim’s relative even replied to the tweet. She asked for accountability and wanted LeBron to send out more than just words and prayers.

lebron, since this happened at YOUR school, i expect something greater to be done than a tweet and some prayers. my cousin deserves justice for this tragedy. i hope you will do something to make this right. — Vita (@hersh_vita452) June 3, 2022

As someone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy, she is right to ask for accountability. But it is not something in his control. As spectators, we can only hope that justice gets delivered swiftly.

