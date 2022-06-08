Basketball

“LeBron James my cousin deserves justice for this tragedy!”: The King’s eerie silence grows louder as a teen is lynched near his iPromise school

LeBron James is awfully quiet over the last few days after a 17-year-old was beaten to death in the parking lot of his iPromise school.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch PAK vs WI Multan ODI?
Next Article
"Shaq created a hookah lounge in the studio": Kenny Smith reveals the Lakers legend was terrible to work with during his initial days at TNT
NBA Latest Post
"Shaq created a hookah lounge in the studio": Kenny Smith reveals the Lakers legend was terrible to work with during his initial days at TNT
“Shaq created a hookah lounge in the studio”: Kenny Smith reveals the Lakers legend was terrible to work with during his initial days at TNT

Former NBA champion and TNT analyst Kenny Smith reveals Shaquille O’Neal was terrible during his…