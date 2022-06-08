‘1 on 1 game between Michael Jordan and LeBron James is not fair’ : When Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady got awkward while debating on NBA GOAT status with NBC hosts

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are widely regarded as the best quarterbacks in the league right now and draw a lot of parallels to Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Whenever the two match up, it’s always entertaining, and it always calls back to debates about who’s the better player. Brady supporters will argue that he’s been the bigger winner throughout his career and has done more with less.

Rodgers supporters will point to his low turnover numbers and raw talent as a measure of how the Packers quarterback is the better player overall, regardless of rings which may be a team accomplishment.

Regardless of who’s better, the two have given us plenty of great moments to look back on in their NFL careers, and their battles are probably the most hyped quarterback matchups of this current era.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have only squared off twice in their careers. Here are the best moments from their 2014 game at Lambeau. 📺 : @packers vs. @buccaneers, Sunday at 4:25p ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/w4fZC2Vghh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2020

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers awkwardly discussed who they’d pick between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The Brady vs. Rodgers debate is still pretty one sided in terms of which way people lean because of Brady’s rings. Seven is far superior to one, and Brady’s shown that he’s not someone who’s been carried by his team ever.

However, there is a debate in sports that may never be settled. That is of course, the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate. While Jordan was dominating the debate early on in LeBron’s career, in recent years, people have started to sway towards LeBron.

Of course, six is greater than four, and Jordan has a list of other accolades that LeBron may never touch, but James’ continued dominance and how good he’s been late into his career has given him a slight boost. Ahead of a 2018 matchup between Brady and Rodgers, NBC ran a promo in which it seemed like Jordan was ready to call LeBron out for a 1v1 to settle the GOAT debate.

IM READY!!!! Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program https://t.co/4JmeesffNu — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2018

However, it was just an advertisement for the Packers-Patriots matchup, and the whole thing was incredibly well done. It was funny, but it also hyped up the matchup to a great level. Because of the promo, Brady and Rodgers were also put on the spot and asked about who they’d pick between LeBron and Jordan.

To nobody’s surprise, Brady and Rodgers gave no reply and couldn’t choose. Both have been fans of both NBA greats throughout their lives, and on the spot, they simply refused to pick.

