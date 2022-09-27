“Nobody Died! I Still Love Ime Udoka”: Marcus Smart’s Controversial Take on Celtics HC’s ‘Travel Planner’ Fiasco

Marcus Smart defends former Boston Celtics’ Head coach, Ime Udoka, in the midst of his affair and suspension.

The Ime Udoka revelation has shaken the NBA world right after most of us were happy about Robert Sarver’s ban from the league for a year and then his decision to sell the Phoenix Suns.

Boston Celtics suspended their 1-year Head Coach for a year with immediate effect. This was Udoka’s first gig as an HC and a very successful one at that.

The man led the Boston team that hadn’t been to the Finals in 12 years close to winning it all against a determined Golden State Warriors team.

They missed the mark because of a significant drop in Jayson Tatum’s performance from earlier games of the postseason, but mainly due to Stephen Curry and the Dubs’ brilliance.

So, they were ready to run it back and get at the top this time until this bizarre thing came to light. And it seems one of the team’s leaders is still shell-shocked by the whole thing.

Marcus Smart shows his love and support for Ime Udoka

Everything is still pretty blurry about the entire case since the day it has come up. And it’s obviously difficult to take a side and give out a statement for or against a man who was your coach a few days earlier and is now out of his job all of a sudden.

Now whether Marcus Smart is under the weather or is he serious about it, we don’t know, but the man thinks his former boss needs support, and he has made sure to be there for him.

Marcus Smart: “Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and as a coach. He led us to the Finals. It’s just something unfortunate has happened to him.” #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 26, 2022

According to reports, Udoka had an affair with the team’s staffer/travel planner while being in a relationship with fiancé Nia long.

Now it is appropriate to be there for your close ones in tough times even when they are wrong, but Smart is ignoring the fact that the person he is vying for is not only a cheater but has violated the dignity Celtics organization and TD Garden by his unprofessional behaviour in company premises.

Unlike his other teammates, the 2022 DPOY went a few steps further in support of Udoka. Let’s see how social media and fans take this if this catches fire.