mobile app bar

“Nobody Even Mentions the Money Anymore!”: Draymond Green Praises the League Over Success of the NBA Cup

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Nobody Even Mentions the Money Anymore!”: Draymond Green Praises the League Over Success of the NBA Cup

(L) LeBron James (R) Draymond Green
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

The In-Season Tournament is back for its second run. It underwent some changes over the year and was rebranded as the Emirates NBA Cup, but the concept still remains the same. Different jerseys, new courts, and of course, the $500,000 cash prize. While the cash prize was on everyone’s mind last year, Draymond Green doesn’t believe the same to be the case anymore.

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup kicked off last night, with the Warriors taking a 3-point win over the Mavericks in their 1st contest. After the win, Green spoke about the NBA Cup on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis.

“The courts make you automatically feel like something’s different. You walk out there on that court, the court’s different, the jersey’s different. You automatically like something’s different,” Green said, talking about the different aura surrounding the NBA Cup.

The Warriors star talked about the aura surrounding the matchup and compared it to the team’s old battling grounds, the Oracle Arena. While Chase Center has been a great venue, it has never been able to replicate the kind of energy the crowd brought at Oracle until last night, at least according to Green.

Green talked about how many were afraid the hype would die down, but how the games yesterday proved that it isn’t the case. The Pistons won an OT thriller against the Heat. The Hawks beat the Celtics in Boston without Trae Young. Portland beat the Timberwolves.

Green pointed out how the NBA Cup is like an NCAA tournament. He clarified that not because it’s one and done, but because once you lose a group stage game, your destiny isn’t in your hands. “Now, if you can win out, you control everything. But if you lose, you’re at the mercy of everybody else,” he shared

After a loss, a team’s chance to proceed depends on the other teams in the group, or the overall conference, depending on whether Wildcard is in play.

Continuing, Green shared how it started off as hype about the $500,000 prize money, but no one even mentions it anymore.

“It started off as like this whole thing of like, yo we can go in 500,000 and it’s crazy BD[Baron Davis]. Nobody even mentions the money anymore.”

Draymond lauded the NBA for this initiative. He said,

“The NBA has done an incredible job of creating this NBA cup. And I think as fans, and when I say as fans, I am a fan of this game. As fans, we need to embrace this thing.”

Green is totally on the point about how the fans need to embrace the Cup. For the longest time, the start of the season games, especially the ones before Christmas, used to fail to get the audience’s attention. At times, even players have admitted that they weren’t locked in because of it being an early-season game.

However, with the NBA Cup, the games in November and December have an impact and can lead to some hardware and cash. This year, the players know what’s at stake and are even more locked in to go secure that bag.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these