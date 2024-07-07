“Nobody Saw Klay for 3 Months!”: Steve Kerr Describes How Klay Thompson Trade Hasn’t Hit Him Yet

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Klay Thompson (11) watch during the second half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors had to let go of Klay Thompson, who is headed to Dallas this summer to prepare for the 2024-25 season. Thompson’s former coach Steve Kerr addressed the sharpshooter’s departure during his USAB press conference in Las Vegas. It’s fair to say that Kerr didn’t expect things to end this way. Regardless, the 58-year-old understands the necessity of what transpired.

Kerr is currently gearing up to lead the USA Men’s team to Paris. But he took out some time to address Thompson’s departure from the Warriors dynasty after a fruitful decade together. The veteran HC said,

“I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years. 10 of which I was there for. What he did for the team, the organization, for the Bay Area, for me personally, the relationship we had. All the incredible success, but more importantly, we are just going through it all together…We’re going to miss Klay. We wish him the best.”

But the gravity of Thompson’s departure admittedly hasn’t set in for Coach Kerr. The Warriors HC admitted that since Klay often remained absent during the summer, his absence won’t be felt till next season’s media day. Therefore, Kerr implied that he will not be able to properly process his emotions before the start of the season.

“But I can’t sit here in July and describe what my emotions are when nothing’s happened. I normally didn’t see Klay (in the summer). Nobody saw him for three months. Then, on the first day of camp on media day, there he is, and you catch up. So it’ll be weird on media day when he’s not (there).”

Closing out his comments, Kerr mentioned that he looks forward to the day the Warriors retire Thompson’s number and place a statue of him outside of Chase Center. That would be a fitting tribute to the legendary shooting guard.