“Nobody would’ve did Michael Jordan the way Patrick Beverley clowned LeBron James”: NBA Twitter clowns on the Lakers star for getting flexed on by Pat Bev

Patrick Beverley flexes on and subsequently butt-taps LeBron James during the Lakers loss and NBA Twitter went nuts.

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to win a game post All-Star break where LeBron James scores 50+ points. Tonight’s game against the 7th seeded Minnesota Timberwolves was no different as ‘The King’ failed to reach this mark by 31 points and well, the Lakers lost yet again.

Russell Westbrook had an average game at best with him notching 3 turnovers on 5 assists. He did score 15 points on 42% shooting from the field which including going 1-4 from beyond the arc.

Also read: “I buy every damn Bulls ticket, don’t b*tch at me about tickets”: When Michael Jordan got heated regarding Sam Smith’s comments about him getting preferential treatment

Given that Russ isn’t that great of a shooter, him shooting an airball from 3 isn’t all to uncommon. However, the reaction from Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns in response to the airball was one for the ages.

Pat Bev was all over the court today in terms of handing out disrespect to the purple and gold. Whether it was Westbrook or LeBron James, the former Clipper did not hesitate in clowning on the Lakers.

LeBron James gets flexed on by Patrick Beverley.

The Lakers were down 14 at the end of the 1st quarter and given just how atrocious they are at coming back from behind, the game could’ve been chalked up as a Timberwolves victory after the first 12 minutes.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns have equaled Wilt Chamberlain”: How the ‘Jersey boys’ record setting 60 point nights haven’t been replicated in 60 years

The second quarter saw Patrick Beverley interact with LeBron James in a way that many players in the league don’t have the guts to. Not only did he flex on the 4x Finals MVP but went over to him and tapped him on the butt as if to say ‘good job but you’re done’.

NBA Twitter, who’s usually not on James’s side, continued down that trajectory as they clowned on him for essentially getting disrespected by Beverley.

Nobody I repeat nobody would have did Jordan like that mayne 😂 — Kenzo Blythe (@BlytheKenzo) March 17, 2022

Pat Beverly mocking the Lakers. Low point of my life — Kenneth Thomas (@CarltonBanksJr2) March 17, 2022