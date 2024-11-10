“Not Going to be Shooting 66%”: Victor Wembanyama Sets Expectations on His 3-Point Shooting

After a good three-point shooting exhibition against the Utah Jazz, Victor Wembanyama revealed his expectations from beyond the arc at the post-game presser. The reigning Rookie of the Year is still developing as a player while finding his strengths and weaknesses in the game. So, it becomes even more important for Wemby to have a clear vision of how he wants to approach the game in the future.

While he understands the importance of a good three-point shot in today’s league, Wemby is focusing more on developing as an overall player. He said that he’s not going to set the bar too high where he’ll have to spend all his energy on one aspect of the game. He’s also not looking to be below average.

Wemby said, “I’m not going to be shooting 66% in my career, but I’m also not going to be shooting 25%. That’s how progression goes. We don’t want to overreact in one way or the other.”

That’s the correct approach to have because the team’s success depends on him. The Spurs would want him to take his time in finding the right balance.

In the game against the Jazz, Wemby scored 26 points with 16 rebounds and 7 blocks, shooting 8-15 from the field and 6-9 from beyond the arc. A performance like this would prompt most athletes to shoot more threes only because it’s working for them. But the French star has a different outlook.

In 10 games this season, he has shot 28.2% from the three-point line. This has led to fans asking Wemby to be more present in the paint. However, coach Gregg Popovich wants his star center to do exactly the opposite thing.

Gregg Popovich wants Victor Wembanyama to shoot more

Being a post player might be the easier route for Wemby considering his physique, but the Spurs coach understands his game better.

He said, “Absolutely, he is more of a perimeter player than he is a post player. We want him to be able to do everything. Isolate, shoot, do the whole deal.”

While all the options are there for Wemby, he will need more time to find his footing. Coach Pop said, “We just can’t do it all at once.” Whatever direction he chooses to take his game, it’s certain that it’ll be in his best interest because he is being coached by one of the best to ever do it.