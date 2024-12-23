“Not Gonna Forget These Comments”: Ex-Mavericks Forward Warns Anthony Edwards to Learn From Luka Doncic’s Referee Experience

Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is in headlines for his controversial comments targeting the officials following Minnesota’s loss to the Warriors. He isn’t a stranger to using the media to get his point across. But Chandler Parsons has urged the two-time All-Star to be cautionary when it comes to referees. He pointed out Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s experience with the referees as a learning point for Edwards.

Parsons advised Edwards to dial back his unfiltered comments toward the officials on FanDuel’s Run It Back TV. Although he applauded the sentiment behind it, the former Grizzlies forward believes the method of doing so isn’t going to benefit Edwards in the long run. He said,

“Going at the refs like this is never a good thing. These refs are human beings. Next time they see you, they’re not going to forget these comments either. It’s only going to hurt you in the long run.”

The former Mavericks forward even suggested that Edwards learn from his Western Conference rival, Luka Doncic.

“It’s interesting because Anthony Edwards wears his heart on his sleeve and he says things like this, if this was Luka, I feel like people would have a problem with this,” Parsons said. “Saying he complains about the refs too much.”

Unlike Doncic, Edwards doesn’t have a reputation for constantly complaining to referees. However, Parsons urges Edwards to refrain from ill-advised comments before he becomes known for complaints. Furthermore, it won’t help the Timberwolves star’s case if he gets on the bad side of the officials.

Similar to the NBA, the referees are a brotherhood and look out for their own. Although Edwards’ comments were directed to Sean Corbin and Sean Wright, other referees are going to have their back. The trend of lack of calls in favor of Edwards could continue.

Anthony Edwards criticized the officiating before

The 23-year-old star has voiced his frustration toward the refs in the past. Following a loss to the Thunder in the 2023-24 season, Edwards didn’t hold back when addressing the officiating. “It’s hard to with the calls that Shai gets,” Edwards said. “It’s hard to shut him down. You can’t touch him at any time of the game, so it’s super hard to beat. That team is a good team, especially when they get calls like that.”

Edwards’ comments led him to receive a $40,000 fine from the NBA for publicly criticizing the referees. He’s bound to receive a greater punishment following his recent comments since they were hostile. More comments such as this will lead to a reputation, and according to Parsons, Doncic’s case should be a warning for Ant-Man.

Luka has received a lot of vitriol from NBA fans all over the world for constantly complaining about the officiating. It has also affected his standing with the refs, as they tend to be harsher with his calls. If Anthony Edwards continues his tirades against the officials, he may soon find himself in the some positon.