“Not His Personality, in Steps Russell Westbrook”: Lou Williams Claims Nuggets Didn’t Receive Necessary ‘Boost’ from Jamal Murray

Over the past week, Russell Westbrook has delivered performances reminiscent of his MVP days. As the Denver Nuggets player enjoys a much-needed resurgence in his career, Lou Williams hailed him as the second option the Colorado franchise badly needed throughout the season.

On Run It Back, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year explained how Russ has been the “heart and soul” of the Denver side in recent games. LouWill thinks Westbrook has given the Nuggets a mid-season boost that fans expected Jamal Murray to provide. The 2017 MVP’s acquisition has filled in gaps in the defensive effort and energy of the team.

“[Westbrook is] in the crowd, he’s getting everybody motivated, he’s getting the energy going, and that’s what this Denver Nuggets team needed. They needed a personality. They needed some energy. They needed a boost from somebody and they were unsure where they were, where they were going to get it from.”

“They were looking for it in Jamal Murray. That’s not his personality, in steps Russell Westbrook with Russell Westbrook things. He’s beating his chest, arguing with everybody, challenging everything on a defensive end,” Williams said.

Westbrook has made a significant impact on Michael Malone’s squad with both his on-court performances and the intangibles highlighted by Lou Williams. Playing with the same grit as he did in his prime, Westbrook has averaged nearly 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists over the last four games.

During this impressive stretch, he has also showcased his remarkable chemistry with Jokic, complementing the reigning MVP’s style of play. Both players have spoken about their strong on-court connection, a topic that analysts like Chandler Parsons have also recognized.

Parsons lauds the Westbrook-Jokic duo

During the same FanDuel TV talk show, Chandler Parsons revealed his admiration for the Russell Westbrook-Nikola Jokic duo. He began by shedding light on the an overlooked aspect of their games – recording triple-doubles.

“These guys are generational talents… These guys do it (record triple-doubles) in their sleep, so productive. It just shows you their versatility of literally scoring, passing, rebounding, anything and everything,” Parsons said.

The former Houston Rockets player proceeded to speak from a fan’s perspective when explaining how entertaining the two polar opposite players were together.

“It’s fun, too, because they couldn’t be more different, right? You have the slow, white, big man that plays at his own pace, and you have the absolute freak athlete in Russell Westbrook and Russ that does it in a completely different way,” Parsons concluded.

Westbrook’s return to the starting lineup appears to have had a significant positive impact on the team. Playing alongside Jokic has unlocked his full potential, allowing him to contribute at maximum productivity and elevate the team’s overall performance.