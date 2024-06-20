“Not in Shape to Move Defensively”: Luka Doncic Gets Advice From 3x NBA All-Star Following NBA Finals Run

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a miracle this season, registering a Cinderella run in this year’s NBA playoffs. All-Star guard Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving willed the team into the finals. But they fell apart when it mattered the most. And a chunk of the blame was put on Luka and his physique, which several analysts have pointed out. Former NBA guard, Gilbert Arenas also believes the outcome could have been avoided had Doncic been in better shape.

Appearing on his show Gil’s Arena, Agent Zero and his fellow panel of experts weighed in on the situation in Dallas. Arenas, who seemed impressed by their achievement, gave the team and Coach Jason Kidd an ‘A’ grade for this season’s performance.

Additionally, he also had some feedback for Mavericks’s Ace. The 3-time All-Star claimed that Doncic, while peerless on the offense end, was rather abysmal on the defensive side of the ball. The former Wizards guard advised the 25-year-old to “lose some weight”. He further added,

“Luka really needs to get in shape. Not offensively…You[ Luka Doncic] know how to manipulate a defense. You’re not in shape to move defensively. And to get to that next level you’re going to have to play both sides of the coin.”

Kenyon Martin and Arenas clarified that it wasn’t Doncic’s skill level, on either side of the ball, that was the main problem, but instead his physical shape and his lack of self-control.

The Hibachi even advised him against jawing at the referees, in some way asking the Slovenian to play the game of basketball more cerebrally than emotionally. Veteran Journalist, Rachel Nichols, had similar observations about Luka too.

Rachel Nichols gives Luka Doncic some solid advice

Veteran journalist, Rachel Nichols, appearing on The Herd podcast, made a similar observation to Arenas and pointed out three fatal flaws in Doncic’s game. Firstly, she observed that Doncic had a recurrent habit of arguing with officials during games. This strategy has admittedly alienated Luka from the referees, making him the “boy that cried wolf”.

Secondly, even as per Nichols, Doncic’s conditioning is not where it should be, advising him to “lose some weight”. And, finally, the 50-year-old analyst encouraged him to show more effort on defense, even pointing out his eliteness on the defensive end.

Next season, the Mavericks might again have a shot at making another finals appearance. However, to win the final round, they will still have to acquire a piece or two. With the NBA draft just around the corner, Dallas might be able to make some moves before summer league kicks off.